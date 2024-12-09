I Refuse to Cook After My BF Presented Me With a PowerPoint Critique of My Dishes

Who knew a breakup over a slide deck would lead to this? What started as a bizarre dinner critique has turned into workplace comedy gold. A boyfriend of a Reddit user made a PowerPoint detailing her cooking flaws, but his office took it to the next level. Grab your popcorn, because this saga is tastier than any dish he could critique.

How one PowerPoint and a photo of Gordon Ramsay sparked the ultimate culinary rebellion

So, this happened a few days ago, and I’m still trying to process it. For context, I (28F) have been with my BF (30M) for about 2 years. We live together, and I’ve always done most of the cooking because I genuinely enjoy it, he claims he can’t “even boil water” without setting off the smoke alarm.

The other night, I made one of our favorite meals, and while we were eating, he got a weird smirk on his face. He then says, “You know, I’ve been taking notes.” I laughed, thinking he was joking, but then he said, “No, really. I made a presentation.”

I still thought it was a joke until he got up, connected his laptop to the TV, and opened a PowerPoint titled “Improving Our Home Dining Experience.” I was in disbelief as he went slide by slide critiquing my dishes: “Slide 1: Too Much Garlic;” “Slide 2: Pasta Consistency;” “Slide 3: More Salt, Less Sass.”

The kicker was slide 8, which was just a photo of Gordon Ramsay facepalming with the caption, “What he’d think.”

I was stunned. I told him that if he had such detailed opinions, he should cook himself. He tried to backtrack, saying it was “all in good fun” and that he was “just trying to help.” But I wasn’t laughing. I haven’t cooked since, and now he’s been living off cereal and takeout. He’s sulking, saying I’m overreacting and “ruining the joke.”

People took the author’s side: “Garlic stays, the boy leaves.”

“If he had the time to make a PowerPoint, he has time to learn to cook.” @wigglepie / Reddit

“If he can make a PowerPoint about all his complaints about your cooking, he can learn how to follow a recipe like a big boy.” @WebInformal9558 / Reddit

“I’m personally offended by ‘Too Much Garlic’ being an actual slide. That’s like saying there’s too much happiness in a room. Ridiculous. Garlic stays, and the boy leaves.” @MaviSalam36 / Reddit

Sorry, this made me laugh out loud. It is hilarious. Stupid move on his part, but hilarious nonetheless... I’d make dinner for him tonight. Garlic mashed potatoes, garlic bread, etc. Make sure there is plenty of salt. @NoGuarantee3961 / Reddit

The ex-girlfriend revels in updates as her ex’s attempt at humor spirals into chaos.

Hey everyone! Just when I thought this PowerPoint saga was done and dusted, it turns out the story took an unexpected dive into corporate drama. So, here’s the latest: my ex works at a big consulting firm, and they’ve found out about the PowerPoint breakup... and let’s just say, it’s been causing some serious disruption over there.

Apparently, the real kicker happened yesterday. My ex had to present in a team meeting, and from what I’ve heard, it didn’t exactly go smoothly. As soon as he pulled up his first slide, someone in the back muttered, “Hope this presentation is tastier than the last one,” which set off a chain reaction of stifled laughs. A few people tried to keep it together, but by the time he was halfway through, someone else chimed in with, “Don’t forget the salt!” And at that point, half the room was doing their best to muffle laughter.

I’ve been told he somehow managed to finish the presentation, but I can’t imagine it was easy with his entire team dropping hints every few minutes. And now, it’s become a running joke in the office—any time someone has to give feedback or present, someone will throw in, “Add a little more garlic!” or “Is this feedback PowerPoint-approved?” He’s the office meme now, unofficially dubbed the “PowerPoint Gourmet.”

And, in what might be the best prank yet, someone went into the company’s internal wiki page—the one for onboarding new hires—and added a little “unofficial policy” at the bottom. It now reads: “Company Culture Tip: PowerPoints are a powerful tool for workplace communication, but please keep presentations about personal matters, like cooking critiques, out of the home environment.”

Meanwhile, my friends have been sending me updates nonstop, and I can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of it all. One friend texted, “You’ve created an office legend,” while another said, “Please tell me he’s not planning a rebuttal PowerPoint!” (Let’s hope for everyone’s sake that he isn’t.)

As for me, I’m just sitting back with some popcorn, absolutely living for these updates. Moral of the story? If you’re going to critique your partner’s cooking with a slide deck, be prepared for that feedback to follow you right into the break room.