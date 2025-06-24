Why Angelina Jolie Is Staying Silent as Shiloh Changes Her Name and Embraces a New Identity

Shiloh isn’t alone on this path. Her younger sister, Vivienne, made headlines earlier by appearing as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway hit The Outsiders. Zahara, one of the oldest siblings, proudly introduced herself simply as “Zahara Marley” during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority initiation.

Each of them, in their own way, is crafting a story that feels truer to them — even if it means stepping away from the shared surname of Hollywood’s most talked-about exes.