Why Angelina Jolie Is Staying Silent as Shiloh Changes Her Name and Embraces a New Identity
Sometimes, silence says everything. That may be the case for Angelina Jolie, whose daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is stepping into the spotlight with a fresh identity — and doing it all on her own terms. Just a quiet legal filing and a lot of personal courage.
She paid her own way — literally.
Shiloh, now 19, didn’t just wish for a change. She made it happen — by hiring her own lawyer and footing the bill herself, according to Entertainment Tonight. Talk about independence! This decision wasn’t just symbolic; it was a powerful statement of agency.
Following in her siblings’ footsteps
Shiloh isn’t alone on this path. Her younger sister, Vivienne, made headlines earlier by appearing as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway hit The Outsiders. Zahara, one of the oldest siblings, proudly introduced herself simply as “Zahara Marley” during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority initiation.
Each of them, in their own way, is crafting a story that feels truer to them — even if it means stepping away from the shared surname of Hollywood’s most talked-about exes.
Shiloh chose a different name.
Shiloh dropped the full last name and went by “Shi” when she got credited for choreography at the launch of a new fashion collection. This wasn’t just a casual nickname—it was her official credit for the dance performance that night. Talk about making a statement without saying much!
This name update isn’t totally new—last year, Shiloh took a big step by legally dropping her dad’s surname after turning 18. So this feels like the next chapter in her journey to embrace her own identity, on her own terms.
Despite their growing involvement in creative projects, Angelina has made it clear that her kids value their privacy. None of them are rushing to become stars in the spotlight. “They’re quite private,” Angelina shared in a recent interview. In fact, Shiloh (or “Shi”) is said to be especially reserved.
Growing up in the public eye can be tough, and Angelina hopes her children can enjoy a little normalcy and space as they carve out their own paths.
So while Shiloh’s new name might be making headlines, it’s really just a small glimpse into a family that’s evolving quietly, one choice at a time.
