I Thought She Was My Husband’s Mistress — The Truth Was Even Worse

He would take secret calls and hide his phone whenever I walked into the room. Something was wrong. One night, I checked his texts and burst out laughing as I read the first chat. It was with our son. He had sent him some memes and funny videos; nothing to be worried about.

I kept looking until a certain chat caught my eye. It was with a woman whose name I wasn’t familiar with. I carefully checked her profile picture. I was pretty sure I didn’t know her. My heart sank when I read their texts.

There it was, clear as day: “See you at the café tomorrow. I can’t wait to finally meet you.” Who was he meeting? Why all the secrecy? A thousand horrible scenarios flooded my mind, each one worse than the last.