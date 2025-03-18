10+ Internet Mysteries That Were Solved by Internet Sherlocks
In a world where answers often feel just out of reach, there are moments when the collective genius of the internet proves to be more powerful than we ever imagined. Picture this: a baffling mystery, a puzzle that stumps experts, yet within moments, a witty netizen cracks the code, unveiling the truth.
These aren’t just random moments of brilliance—they’re thrilling reminders of the extraordinary power of human curiosity and creativity. From bizarre findings to mind-bending riddles, these 13 real-life mysteries were solved thanks to the sharp minds of everyday internet users. Get ready to dive into a world where the impossible becomes possible, and the smartest answers come from the most unlikely places.
1. What is the purpose of this?
- Serious answer is this is for blackboards/whiteboards to be wheeled into and out of the room. © ngpropman / Reddit
2. What are these tooth-looking things I keep finding in my laundry?
Around two weeks ago, I was doing my laundry as usual, and I found this thing in the washing machine. It looks like a tooth/crown, there is some glue at the bottom. I asked my flatmate if she lost a tooth because I know I didn’t and even my cousin who was staying over at the time. But no, it’s neither of theirs.
We live in a rental flat, but this is a brand-new washing machine we got in 2023, no previous owners, so it can’t be from the previous tenants or owners. Our washing machine is in the kitchen in our flat and not in a communal washing kitchen, so I’m honestly just puzzled and slightly spooked. Does anyone have any ideas on where they could be coming from? Do I need to sage the entire flat and move out?
- I believe at some point someone left a pair of dentures in there (probably in a shirt pocket; that's where I often leave mine). The loose "teeth" probably broke the machine, so it was returned and refurbished (landlords love refurbished - as good as new at half the price!), the refurbisher didn't examine the machine thoroughly enough, and some of those denture teeth stayed with the machine until you found them. © Standard-March6506 / Reddit
3. What are these symbols on my car?
I walked over to my car to drive to work I saw these symbols/patterns on the back of my car. No idea how they got there.
- Probably matches the pattern of the underside of your hood. © wizardrous / Reddit
4. I received this thing in my US mail box. I have no idea why.
It looks like a part for a fishing lure, maybe. I have no interest in fishing, so I cannot think of any reason why this was sent to me. I took this photo of the packaging and blurred out my name and address, but I left the phone number since I do not recognize it. The 443 area code is on the east coast and I live on the west coast.
- It’s a scam for the seller, so a fake profile can leave a verified review. There's nothing you need to do. Enjoy your new lure. © UncleBenji / Reddit
5. What's this? I found it on a Tupperware I bought
- I think it maybe an “anti theft tag” stores are starting to put some under the stickers of items. It usually deactivates after it is purchased. © Eeveebeevee724 / Reddit
- Yep I can 2nd that, sometimes when I’ll buy stuff it’ll be hidden behind the sticker stuck to it or more expensive stuff has the big lock in the middle, wrapping the product with black wire. © Thereelrip3 / Reddit
- It is. This is an “RF” radio tag. Can be countered by using tin foil and specific fabric. © nonamer212 / Reddit
6. What are these "balls" found on the beach?
Found on a beach in Antigua. Initial thought was some sort of egg sack. I’m usually used to seeing “mermaid pouch” type of egg sack from sharks and rays. These were a little smaller than a golf ball.
- Sea grapes! I recently had to look these up because I read Annie John by Jamaica Kincaid (which takes place in Antigua); the protagonist mentions “sea grapes” at some point. © Proof-Sun-4857 / Reddit
7. What is this weird star shaped outlet in my bedroom?
I'm from Mexico and I found this weird sort of outlet in my bedroom in my leasing apartment in Michigan in the US. Thanks for help in advance.
- Cable Pass Through. © General_Valuable7499 / Reddit
8. My neighbor has this in his lawn, high frequency sound comes out of it when I pass it.
- If it’s pointed to the sidewalk, he’s using it for dogs. Your neighbors are probably not picking up after their dog. © Remote-Willingness86 / Reddit
9. Got a package of seeds in the mail I did not order. What is this?
- Depending on where you live you may need to contact Agricultural agencies in your area and tell them you received these in the mail by a Brushing Scam issue is they could be benign plants, or they could be like a massively invasive plant that will destroy your ecosystem or could be poisonous to animals/wildlife. So just google your local government agency and send them the photo. © Empty-Refrigerator / Reddit
10. Found while hiking, what is this thing?
- MCH (3-methlcyclohex-2-en1) bubble, MCH is a pheromone given off by female Douglas-fir bark beetles after laying their eggs that affects the behavior of other beetles by communicating to them that eggs have already been laid on this tree and signals to the other beetles to leave that tree alone. Basically they’re placed there by the Forestry Service to prevent infestations of bark beetles, if you see them, leave them alone. © jharrisimages / Reddit
11. Found in parents' bathroom closet.
- I believe it is a contact lens cleaner. © Zaphod_0707 / Reddit
12. My wife had been using this as a door stop.
- Looks like the bottom of an old-fashioned iron. © HairyBiker60 / Reddit
- Old fashioned clothes iron with removable handle. One iron could be heated up while you used another, then swap the handle to the hot one and continue. © nofunheremovealongg / Reddit
13. Why is this toilet shaped like this? (Found in a hospital)
- Actually, it's for holding a bedpan vertically, so that it can be cleaned out after use. The water pipe on the back of the toilet will have a fold-out sprayer for this purpose. © rivalarrival / Reddit
