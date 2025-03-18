10+ Internet Mysteries That Were Solved by Internet Sherlocks

Around two weeks ago, I was doing my laundry as usual, and I found this thing in the washing machine. It looks like a tooth/crown, there is some glue at the bottom. I asked my flatmate if she lost a tooth because I know I didn’t and even my cousin who was staying over at the time. But no, it’s neither of theirs.

We live in a rental flat, but this is a brand-new washing machine we got in 2023, no previous owners, so it can’t be from the previous tenants or owners. Our washing machine is in the kitchen in our flat and not in a communal washing kitchen, so I’m honestly just puzzled and slightly spooked. Does anyone have any ideas on where they could be coming from? Do I need to sage the entire flat and move out?