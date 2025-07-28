15 Pets That Look Like a Comedy and a Disaster All in One

Pets are born actors. We put together photos of furry (and not so furry) heroes who got into funny trouble or caused chaos themselves. It is simply impossible to look at them without emotions! Be warned: these photos, taken by the pet owners, will cause a storm of emotions — from sympathy to mild hysteria.

“It’s possible she’s been spending too much time with the cats.”

I worked with a guy before who showed me a picture of his Red Setters on top of a wardrobe. © 32irish / Reddit

“Just wanted to show off my guy, Gizmo.”

Wha..? How? How come this cat not an Internet celebrity already? © Abhi_Jaman_92 / Reddit

“He has mixed emotions when in the front seat, but the back seat is his jam!”

He looks like a really good boy! © onehere4me / Reddit

“Sat on washed cherries.”

“He loves spying on the neighbors and can stand like that for half a minute just looking out the window. Poor neighbors!”

I can’t wait for the neighbors to post a picture of him from their window! © Susie4ever / Reddit

“She got stuck like this for a while after a scary noise.”

My kitty does this too. After a while, it’s okay to put your tongue back in. © Either-Safety2402 / Reddit

“A photo of my baby Pitbull when he was younger and my mini pig that I used to have like 7 years ago, this is one of my favorite pictures ever.”

I only see 2 little piggies. Hehehehehe © BadBudget87 / Reddit

“He spent 2 weeks with my parents and they totally spoilt him with treats.”

“14-years-old, a whopping 6.9 pounds, and absolutely enraged that I took her for blood work at the vet. My dachshund.”

The glare from her is undeniably angry. © macross1984 / Reddit

“So that’s how you should use a sofa!”

Smart dog, figured out how to make noise canceling headphones and a sleep mask, without any tools. © GaspSpit / Reddit

“Cozy? A 100-pounder cuddles/smothers a 25-pounder.”

“Let the cat in the bathroom, and he immediately attacked my toothbrush. Come on, bro, what are you doing?!”

Cats like mint, there is mint in your toothpaste. There are also a lot of other things that are no good for cats, such as fluoride (in most toothpastes). © TheRudeCactus / Reddit

My cats do the same, that’s why I have found a cover that goes on the top of the toothbrush. It has a simple and effective clamshell design with a spring. Easy and quick to use and keeps the brush from being cat-flavored. © Kurgan_IT / Reddit

“Meet Vincent!”

Oh my god, he looks so sweet! I had a naked ratty named Vincent, so your little man makes me happy on multiple levels. © Individual_Papaya139 / Reddit

“Comfortable? No. Good views out the window? Also no.”

“He’s asleep in the photo, and he slept like that for an hour!”

“Ball is too big. Goes for it anyway.”

It’s a Jack Russell. No ball is too big for a Jack Russell! © robo-dragon / Reddit