25 Shots That Became Instant Masterpieces

Some photos are thought out to the last detail, while others are spontaneous and reminiscent of a Renaissance painting. We put together masterpieces that show that real photo art can be taken quite by accident, just by pressing a button on your phone.
“We caught our cat (Cookie) red-handed trying to steal our cheese.”
“Meowchelangelo’s masterpiece”
“Picture of my 1-year-old after he eviscerated his scrambled egg”
“As I was leaving, Granny looked out the window, and I took this lovely photo.”
- I can see in her eyes that she’s happy. Take care of her!
“My long-haired fiancé playing with seagulls”
“Got in an elevator, and I was getting Caravaggio vibes.”
“The view from my lodging in Sedona”
“Photo I took of a couple in the NYC subway”
“A divine sign to use deodorant”
“A picture I took during a pole dance competition”
“My daughter refused to cooperate during a photoshoot.”
“Accidental Renaissance painting starting on this coffee cup”
“I took a photo of an epic Supercell-Sunset in New Mexico.”
“Accidentally took a picture of my cat that looks like an old master’s painting.”
“Vacation break turned painting.”
- My first thought when I saw this was just how much she resembles the Girl with a Pearl Earring, wow. This is a really gorgeous composition. © yourlocalcowboi / Reddit
“Venus and her fallen children”
- It’s beautiful! Michelangelo himself would be jealous.
“A photo of my wife with a fishbowl on her head in front of our TV”
“Some people said it looks like a Renaissance painting.”
