19 Photos That Prove Travel Memories Are Best Souvenirs

It turns out that traveling around the world is not only interesting, but also healthy. Studies show that travel makes people healthier and happier, relieves stress and increases creativity. And, of course, it brings a lot of impressions. Not always only pleasant ones, though.

“Umbrella street in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Expectation vs reality.”

Still beautiful, to be honest. © MoonDjoodi / Reddit

“The hotel I’m staying at has a monitor lizard that roams the grounds and swims in the pool.”

“My first night in Egypt. Well, thank you! The mosquitos clearly tried to mummify me.”

“Thank god for the helpful pharmacist... antihistamines and cream!! Never, have I ever been bitten to this extreme before... I looked at other people’s legs today, and they only had a few bites.”

“I’m vacationing in Cambodia, here’s my hotel at sunset.”

“Mount Fuji: What I expected to see and what I saw.”

“I went to the beach, wore sunscreen, sat in the shade 98% of the time and followed the sun’s movements to keep it that way, and didn’t go into the water.”

“After 4 days of trekking over the Salkantay pass to get to Machu Picchu, I woke up around 3:30 a.m. to try to get there before the rest of the tourists. 100% worth it for seeing the sunrise alone.”

“I finally visit Great Britain and... construction everywhere.”

“Packed in a hurry. These are the sandals I brought for a week at the beach.”

New sandals will be a useful souvenir! © Dylan619xf / Reddit

I am sorry but that is funny. © AkaskaBlue / Reddit

“Opened a new hotel toothbrush and got this.”

“Thought we’d booked some cheap hotel in Pisa. This was the view from the bedroom window.”

“The hotel promised the best view of the falls, I think they came through.”

“Dubrovnik was busy this summer.”

I feel like I’m going into panic mode just looking at this. © Unknown author / Reddit

“I stayed at a hotel in NYC, and this was my view from the bed.”

Are you sure that’s your bathroom? © Unknown author / Reddit

“Every room has a private balcony.”

“Traveling within Switzerland — empty train with a great view.”

“At the resort where I stayed, the toilet cubicle is made of stone. There’s a real rock behind it.”

“Breakfast served at a $1,200 per day resort”

I’m honestly impressed by how they kept the top raw, while the bottom was burnt to a crisp. © Unknown author / Reddit

“Traditional Turkish breakfast in Cappadocia. The cat was either a hotel cat or accidentally walked in.”