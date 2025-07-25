15 Vacation Moments That Just Defy Description

We bring back photos from our vacations, where we try to look like a model against the background of the sea or mountains. But sometimes there are such things that are simply impossible to pass by and not to take a picture of. They can be so strange, original, frightening or, on the contrary, so funny, that you revisit them for a long time afterwards.

“Found a picture in the family archives.”

“This was served to us in Italy with our drink and other snacks. What is this?”

I believe they’re pickled lupini beans! © nosheepsherlock/ Reddit

“The candy filled lamp at my Florida vacation rental”

A unique work of art, for sure

My friends, a married couple, bring back a towel with the name of the country from every trip. In 2019 in Sri Lanka, they couldn’t find a suitable one for a long time, until a local offered to make them a customized towel. They made an advance payment, agreed to pick it up in a day.

A day later — not ready. On the second day — again not ready. On the third day they said, “Well, stop rushing us, do you want it to be beautiful?” And only on the fourth day, my friends finally received this. © ryapa / Pikabu

“My mom visited Iceland. I requested a pin as a souvenir. She comes back and gives me a mousepad saying I should ‘earn’ my pin by visiting instead.”

“My hotel room opens into the lobby restaurant.”

“My grandma is on a trip in Portugal, and this is what she chose to post on Facebook.”

“While on vacation in France, my family found a vending machine for fresh bread.”

“My parents paid £1,000 for me to go on a trip to Italy, and this is the food we had for dinner.”

“One of my most exotic rides”

“My dad took my daughter fishing last summer. This is the only picture he posted.”

“On a family trip, and this is the cabin we are sharing with 11 people.”

How could you book this?

“When you plan an entire family trip around seeing the fabled copper complaint, and it’s not there.”

“Brought a book to read on the bus. All of the pages are out of order.”

“Don’t you think that $15 is a bit too much for 9 mussels in batter?”