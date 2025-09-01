18 Brides Who Found Hidden Gems in Thrift Stores

“Some history: I bought this ring about 15 years ago because it fit my (decently large) ring finger and had a hefty weight to it for its size. I thought maybe it was titanium or something. Brought it home, cleaned it up, and realized it was printed Traub Orange Blossom. 900 plat.,100 irid.

I couldn’t find too much info online at the time, but they were made in the 1920s. Later, someone bought the rights to the mold and started making reproductions of this beautiful ring.

It’s hard to capture the flower detail in a cellphone pic, and most that I’ve seen online are much more worn down than my ring. I had it professionally cleaned recently for my wedding and now will wear it as my wedding band. I’ve had many great thrift finds over the years, and this ring is absolutely a highlight.” © missspiritualtramp / Reddit