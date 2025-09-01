18 Brides Who Found Hidden Gems in Thrift Stores
Everyone knows how expensive weddings are. Turns out, “something old” can be found in the most unlikely of places. These 18 brides found thrift store treasures that look like they cost a fortune but came with price tags you won’t believe!
1. “Found my wedding dress for $150!”
“Went to an op shop that had a full bridal section, lucked out, and managed to snag my wedding dress for only $150. It just needs the slightest alteration to the top, but otherwise fits my waist perfectly, and the length is great too, just needs a petticoat to go with. Like it was meant to be!” © Worth_Professor_8834 / Reddit
- That is a gorgeous dress and is worth much more than you paid for it. It fits and is very flattering! Happy marriage! © clemson_grad2X / Reddit
2. “Thrift store find for $20!”
“They need to be cleaned up a bit and need a new strap buckle, but I’m in love!!” © Ecstatic_Builder3047 / Reddit
3. “Thrifted this vintage wedding dress for $9 at Goodwill.”
4. “Renting a cake stand for our wedding was $50, buying a new one could be $200 or more, but I picked this one up for $18.99 today!”
- You should rent it out to other people after your wedding. © KrystalFayeO / Reddit
5. “Found this front and back beaded clutch for $15. Excited to use it for my wedding next year 💕”
6. “Gorgeous vintage wedding bowl with cover”
- Just a lil side note. The dish will sit on top of the lid. Take the lid off, and the bottom of the dish will fit snugly on top of the lid. Most of them do this!! I hope your does!♡♡♡♡ It’s beautiful! © Ginggingdingding / Reddit
7. “My wedding is soon.”
“And I just thrifted the perfect reception dress! I’m in love! (I guess with my fiancé, too.) But just look at this dress! $10. 😍” © Ccrroocchheett / Reddit
8. “Sharing all my thrifted vintage china I did for my wedding. Found from Goodwill, Facebook Marketplace, and other thrift shops.”
“The oldest set I verified was 1914. It came out so beautiful, and no one could believe I found everything from thrift stores.
A tremendous amount of work finding, cleaning, packing, transporting and setting up, but in the end super worth it. 3 plates each for 120 people, all randomized by my crazy math equation. My (now) husband definitely thought I was losing it, lol.” © coralstorm / Reddit
9. “Thrifted my wedding dress for $30.”
“I tried it on, not expecting it to fit me, but I was SHOCKED it fits perfectly. I’m only 5’1 and even the length is perfect, I won’t need to get it hemmed.” © **9222455 / Reddit
10. “Something old. Thrifted this platinum Traub Orange Blossom ring for $3.99. Bought it years ago; now it’s my wedding band.”
“Some history: I bought this ring about 15 years ago because it fit my (decently large) ring finger and had a hefty weight to it for its size. I thought maybe it was titanium or something. Brought it home, cleaned it up, and realized it was printed Traub Orange Blossom. 900 plat.,100 irid.
I couldn’t find too much info online at the time, but they were made in the 1920s. Later, someone bought the rights to the mold and started making reproductions of this beautiful ring.
It’s hard to capture the flower detail in a cellphone pic, and most that I’ve seen online are much more worn down than my ring. I had it professionally cleaned recently for my wedding and now will wear it as my wedding band. I’ve had many great thrift finds over the years, and this ring is absolutely a highlight.” © missspiritualtramp / Reddit
11. “Crazy 80s vintage wedding dress for £5. Felt like I was living ALL my 80s Disney Princess dreams.”
12. “Vintage wedding dress $15... I think I love it just as much as I love my fiancé 💓”
“I am going to get it cleaned and get some back buttons repaired. Get a skirt for under it and get it hemmed! I’ve actually decided this is the one.
After research, it’s from the 50s, and it looks so similar to my grandmother’s wedding dress. I’m so happy with it!!” © heatherbee04 / Reddit
13. “Never thought I’d find shoes for my big feet, but found these beauties for $17.”
14. My wedding will be on January 20, 2024. Today at the thrift store, I found a commemorative anniversary plate for a couple who got married 100 years ago to the day: January 20, 1924.
“Seems like a good omen, so of course it came home with me!” © giottoblue / Reddit
15. “Just bought my wedding band at an antique store. My perfect size :)”
16. “Found this pretty bracelet at an antique mall for $8! Excited to wear it on my wedding day!”
17. “Found my wedding dress for $11.50 at Goodwill.”
"Cannot contain my excitement. Also cannot wait to tell people and then correct them when they assume I mean $1,150. Truly the find of a lifetime." © thegoldinthemountain / Reddit
- OMG, I bought this dress new for my wedding a few months ago! © adriellee / Reddit
- I paid $100 (on sale from $170)! Wish I had paid $11.50 tho. © adriellee / Reddit
18. “$25 wedding dresses at the scholarship store”
“A local fashion college has a scholarship store that will often have donated clothing samples, floor models, and flawed or unsold items. What they make from the store goes towards paying for student scholarships.” © Stonedwithswarovskis / Reddit
“Today, they had a selection of what I assume were sample wedding dresses for $25. I just got engaged in January, so today was my lucky day. I bought two!” © Stonedwithswarovskis / Reddit
Love might be priceless, but these brides proved style doesn’t have to be. Sometimes the most unforgettable wedding gems aren’t in fancy boutiques. They’re waiting for you on a thrift store rack.