13 Thrift Finds That Look Straight Out of a Magazine Now

Have you ever found a dusty old item in a thrift store and imagined what it could be with just a little bit of creativity? Well, these jaw-dropping transformations are proof that secondhand treasures can be turned into stunning, one-of-a-kind pieces!

1. “Thrift store transformation- red corduroy dress.”

“Completely unrecognizable! You took it from Handmaid’s Tale to adorable.” © Unknown author / Reddit

2. “Thrift transformation. Far from perfect but I’m happy with it!”

3. “Thrift store transformation—corduroy or bust.”

“The before dress had a vibe of ’I can’t wait to start my family of 15 children!’ and after it has such a sweet summer casual student vibe.” © ******_like_a_G*/ Reddit

4. “I finally made use of the 2m of corduroy that had been sitting on my shelf for ages.”

5. “Thrift Flip!”

6. “Upcycled this seersucker men’s button down into a cute summer blouse!”

7. “I needed a fun outfit for a recent event where everyone was asked to wear blue. Found this long-sleeved dress at the thrift store for $7 and turned it into a skirt and crop top! ”

8. “A little thrift flip I made last night.”

9. “First time thrift flipping! I’m hooked.”

10. “Second ever wearable project. Super proud of it despite its *many* flaws.”

11. “️️Upcycled from a 2-piece maxi dress and button up blazer I found at a 2nd-hand store!”

12. “Thrift flip! Skirt to top.”

13. “Finally getting around to my thrift store flips after 3 months, whoops.”