20+ Works That Prove Human Hands Can Do Amazing Things

Some people look at an ordinary thing — old football balls, a skein of thread, a piece of wood — and see not just rubbish, but a future masterpiece. Today we will tell you about these talented craftsmen who don’t look for easy ways. They invest hours, days and weeks to create incredible works of art. Get ready to admire, because these people know exactly how to make cool stuff.

“My mom is 70, and she designed and executed it all on her own.”

Your mom is a goddess! She made this in her seventies? © Altruistic_Rub6845 / Reddit

“Our summer project is to build a dog house under the stairs.”

“My grandma used to do quilting and my grandpa did stained glass. After they both passed I inherited his tools and made this from one of her quilting patterns.”

“I made a hand paddle. When people wave at me, I sometimes wave back... with my paddle.”

“I handmade this engagement ring. It was a lot of work, but I am so happy with the result!”

“It took me a few weeks, but I made the camera myself! I tried it out and, to be honest, I like it even better than the one I bought from a cool brand.”

“Finished my skirt and top set! Imagine, I even made the buttons out of black porcelain with some blue underglaze and a clear glaze over that.”

Oh my god, I’m screaming! I love it so much! 100/10. © snotrocket2space / Reddit

“I made a ring and a matching bracelet out of brass and sea shells.”

“My take on a Victorian window. Was definitely a challenge but I’m so happy with how it turned out!”

“I made my own wedding dress as a brand new seamstress!”

It’s very pretty and inventive. Especially interesting how you softened the front bodice with the drapes. That was clever! But the best detail of the dress is your happy smile. © sewboring / Reddit

“I made baby dragons and I’m damn proud of it.”

“I’m a teacher and I decided to put together a cool look for the first day of school. These are the shoes I’ll be wearing, I painted them myself.”

“I wasn’t convinced it looked enough like a dove. So I made her a terrible nest.”

“I had a bad day, I was just fiddling with leftover clay and this is what came out. Ceramisaurus!”

“DIY cardholder from used balls”

“I finally made a Kindness Box. It’s like a free library, but there will be handmade gifts for everyone who wants them.”

“Awhile back I made a frog cup and since then a lot has happened; the studio I had been going to lost its lease and had a lengthy relocation process, but today I finally went back and I beelined straight for the glaze shelf.”

“My son asked me for a headboard for college.”

“I just spent 4 hours painting a friend’s birthday present.”

“My daughter is a wood artist, she made this lovely crescent moon.”

“I knitted portraits of my cats. I hope they know how much I love them.”

“I’ve been wanting to try pottery painting for some time. And this is how everything changes after firing. Now I want more!”

This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in my life! © Pleasant-Ad4646 / Reddit

“I made a potted sunflower!”