My Best Man Betrayed Me in the Worst Way, Hours Before My Wedding

Hi Bright Side,

I really need your advice. I thought my best man was a real friend, but he showed his true colors at my wedding. I just don't know if what I did was too harsh.

For context, I recently married the love of my life, Laura, and the day was everything I had hoped for. Almost. Because while I was getting ready to say “I do,” I was also dealing with something that nearly overshadowed it all—my best friend, Anthony.

Anthony and I had been inseparable since high school. He was the kind of friend you expected to have for life, so it was a no-brainer to ask him to be my best man. But looking back, I should’ve paid more attention to the warning signs.

At first, it was little things—jokes that felt just a little too pointed. “You sure you wanna do this?” he’d say, or, “Enjoy the last days of your freedom, man.” He’d brush it off with a laugh, but something about the way he said it never sat right.

Then came the comments about Laura. He’d started nicknaming her "Bore-a", which he swore was a joke, but I didn't appreciate it. He'd also roll his eyes whenever I talked about her. I thought it was just Anthony being Anthony—until the morning of my wedding proved otherwise.