10 Times Weddings Turned Into Emotional Rollercoasters No One Signed Up For

Weddings are supposed to be all about love, laughter, and maybe a few happy tears, but sometimes, they turn into full-blown emotional rollercoasters that no one was prepared to ride. These wedding stories took "for better or worse" to a whole new level.

1.

Best man starts off the speech with, "I've seen *the groom* with a lot of girls over the years...". You know the cliché speech where it goes on to say, but you're the best for him, etc. Turns out, the bride and groom were dating long before the best man even became a friend. Essentially outed him as a cheater. She was super pissed.



Wallace2727 / Reddit

2.

This was sometime in the 70s. My uncle in India was attending the wedding of some not-so-close friends. The bride was left at the altar and literally standing on the stage and waiting while everyone was watching. My uncle stepped up and said he'd marry her. He must have felt some sudden rush of Bollywood go through him. Anyway, she said yes and they are happily married to this day.



agentkatsumoto / Reddit

3.

My friend's groom-to-be left her at the altar. He took the tickets to Hawaii for their honeymoon and instead went with his brother. She spent a year dating around. Later, he begged her to take him back, saying that he was wrong. He – a very well-off young lawyer – bought her a huge rock and paid for a lavish wedding and she agreed. They were married soon after and now have a baby daughter.



Anitsisqua / Reddit

4.

Bride shows up almost 2 hours late to her own wedding. Southern California in an open field, no water, no shade. She shows up and wants to get married in her yoga outfit. The groom shut it down and when she refused to change her clothes the groom decided to leave her, and they never got married. Turns out, he had speculation that his fiancée had an affair with her personal trainer. She ended up married to her personal trainer and divorced again.



***tribe/ Reddit

5.

They bought an apple orchard after leaving the city to live a simpler life and really doubled down on the apple theme. Apples everywhere: on the tables, in baskets all around the venue, on the podium where they got married, pictures of apples hanging everywhere, small fake trees with apples tossed under them. The dude marrying them had an apple tie on, apples somehow incorporated into every dish for the reception. The cake was shaped like an apple. It was really bizarre. They sold the orchard a couple years later because they had no idea what they were doing.



Corporate-Asset-6375 / Reddit

6.

During the reception, the best man stood up for his speech. He smiled, raised his glass, and said, “I’ve been keeping a secret for a long time and I can’t hold it in anymore.” The room went silent. He turned to the bride and said, “I’m in love with you.” The groom laughed until he realized the best man wasn’t joking. The bride’s face turned pale. The best man continued, “I had to say it, even if it’s too late.” The night ended with an awkward shuffle, the groom storming out, and the bride sitting in shock.

7.

The priest during the ceremony kept calling the bride "Elizabeth" despite her name being Kristin. The bride and the maid of honor tried to correct him, but he was so old and hard of hearing that he just kept continuing calling her the wrong name. This wedding also had that parents of the groom show up halfway through the ceremony.



BVsaPike / Reddit

8.

They sang their vows to each other. Neither had a singing voice. The vows were weird, like not asking about where she was going. The autotune microphones were a terrible idea. Their vow songs shared a chorus, and it was awful, and they expected the guests to sing along with the chorus. The vows singing lasted 20 minutes. Pure cringe.



loony-cat / Reddit

9.

Before my wedding, I asked my fiancé not to smash the wedding cake in my face. He agreed and said he's not into that. The moment arrived, he smashed cake all over my face, hair, wedding dress. I didn't say anything except, "Excuse me." I went back to the dressing room, changed outfits, wiped the cake and icing off my hair, washed my face, re-did my make-up and returned to the reception. He asked me if I'm ok. I said yes, but there will be no bouquet toss, garter grab, first dance, no traditions. I'm just going to party. We divorced 9 years later. I should have let him go right then.



Eiffel-Tower777 / Reddit

10.

Everything was set, the guests were seated, but the groom was missing. People thought he was running late. An hour passed. Finally, the groom sent her a message, "I can’t do this. I’m sorry." The bride went on stage, grabbed the mic and said, "Well, we’ve already paid for the party, let’s enjoy it!" What should have been a wedding turned into a breakup celebration.