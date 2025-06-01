15+ Movie Bloopers That Many of Us Might Have Missed
The camera can’t lie, so quite often it captures things that should have been lost during the editing process, but nevertheless remained and became amusing Easter eggs. It’s no wonder that the makeup artists can really “blink,” the film crew can get tired, and the film director can miss some detail, inadvertently giving away the whole film backstage. So, an attentive viewer can just point their finger joyfully at the screen and exclaim, “Hey, this is...!”
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
In the book, Hermione’s dress for the Yule Ball is sky blue. But the costume designers decided that the pink color better suited Emma Watson, so the choice fell on it. And this caused fans to complain about this inaccuracy for a long time. As it turns out, young Hermione looks gorgeous in sky blue as well!
Little Women, 2019
As some attentive viewers noted, during one of the scenes in the movie Little Women, a modern-looking water bottle can be spotted behind Timothée Chalamet’s character.
Some have speculated that the water bottle in question is actually a hydroflask. Clearly, this modern water bottle was not available in 1863 when the events of the movie took place.
And this is not the only goof in the movie. In another shot, a modern water bottle is clearly visible behind the actor, although the invention of the plastic bottle was still more than a hundred years away.
The Wizard of Oz, 1939
In the beginning, when Dorothy was still on the farm, she was walking along the fence of the pigsty and fell in it. When Bert Lahr picked her up from there, there was not a spot on her dress — it was perfectly clean, as if nothing had happened.
Spencer, 2021
In the movie, Diana breaks off her hated pearl necklace, and the beads fall right onto the table and into her plate. It’s an old cliché that works solely for a beautiful dramatic picture, but is in no way possible in reality.
First of all, each bead in expensive necklaces is not strung on one common thread, but is tied together individually. So, if Diana had broken it, only one bead would have fallen on the table, but not all of them together.
Home Alone, 1990
In the classic movie Home Alone, when Kevin is about to sled down the stairs, the front door is first seen ajar. In the next shot, it’s already wide open. They probably just recorded everything at different times and got a little confused.
House of Gucci, 2021
In the movie House of Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) writes her phone number on the windshield of Maurizio Gucci’s (Adam Driver) motorbike. After a frame changes, the numbers are not only completely rewritten, but also swapped.
Gladiator, 2000
In one of the movie scenes, transport is clearly visible in the sky, which could not exist in Maximus’ time. The movie, by the way, won the Oscar for the best visual effects.
However, attentive viewers noticed the exact same aircraft right above the head of Achilles (Brad Pitt) in the movie Troy. Apparently, not only the ancient Romans knew a lot about traveling by air, but their Greek colleagues did too.
In addition, quite modern boots were spotted during the epic gladiators’ fight. The man was hiding in one of the chariots. And in the other chariot, a real gas cylinder was ineptly hidden.
Cleopatra, 1963
In the historical movie, Cleopatra very often appears wearing modern stiletto shoes. And sometimes, for greater “authenticity,” the queen still wears quite normal for those times sandals, which in the next frame again turn into more glamorous shoes.
Apparently, in those times, the costumes were made to emphasize the beauty of the main heroines in the first place. And conformity to the era was not that important.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
When Harry and Ron head straight through the portal to Platform 9 and 3/4, the owl Hedwig is sitting quietly in a cage. When Harry crashes into the wall, the cage opens and we see an owl dummy. As they say, magic is magic, but no animal on set should be harmed.
The Fifth Element, 1997
In one of the final scenes, Korben (Bruce Willis) snatches the water stone from Cornelius (Ian Holm). As he approaches the column, the stone magically changes its symbol and turns into a fire stone, and the water stone is back in Cornelius’ hands.
In the scene that follows the trip through the ventilation system, you can see that Leeloo’s palms are literally black with dirt. However, after a very successful jump and flying straight through the roof of the taxi, she manages to clean them somehow.
Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007
Apparently it was very warm on set because either the actors or someone from the film crew accidentally forgot to remove a plastic water bottle. So, it stayed in the movie forever.
The Matrix, 1999
In the scene where Neo (Keanu Reeves) wants to run away from the agents and loses his phone, we can clearly see the people crowded below. Just a few seconds later, the crowd dissolves and the street becomes quite empty. Apparently, it’s the doing of the Matrix.
The Gentlemen, 2019
When Pearson’s wife (Michelle Dockery) walks to her car shop, the director focuses on her heeled shoes with bright red soles. She walks into the office, and as she turns to leave, the color of the soles abruptly changes to calmer brown hues.
And here are more movie bloopers that you might have missed.