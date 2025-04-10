14 Movie Bloopers That Attentive Viewers Spotted
Making a movie takes a lot of time, so it’s hard to keep track of everything. This is why you can find many bloopers in a movie. And you can treat them in different ways. We, for example, like to look for them, and we are sure that it doesn’t make the movie any worse.
1. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Before the Dementor attack, Dudley’s shorts had a certain print. Afterwards, in the subway, the shorts have a different, albeit similar, pattern.
2. The Mummy
While standing on the ladder, Evelyn is holding a book, which she tries to put on the shelf behind her. But when the book falls, there is no sound, and the wide shot shows no book on the floor. It is as if it had fallen through the ground.
3. Twilight
The movie Twilight also has a blooper. In one of the scenes, the décor on the shelf behind Edward suddenly changes.
4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Ron’s hair undergoes a curious metamorphosis when he meets Harry in a compartment of the Hogwarts Express. The boy’s bangs first part in the middle and then to a side.
5. Miss Congeniality
In one scene of the comedy, Sandra Bullock’s character is eating ice cream while talking to a colleague. While they are chatting, her spoon is empty and then suddenly full of ice cream.
6. She’s All That
The tattoo of the protagonist of the comedy She’s All That disappears on prom night.
7. The Fall Guy
The final stunt shows Ryan Gosling’s character falling out of a helicopter holding a ruggedized digital storage device used in digital movie production. While he is falling through the air, he is not holding anything. When he lands on the air cushion, he is holding the storage device again.
8. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
There is a scene in the movie in which Harry has a nightmare. While he is asleep, he is wearing a round-neck T-shirt, and wakes up in a V-neck T-shirt.
9. The Fast and the Furious
Something similar happens to Johnny Tran in the first installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise. Only his black T-shirt loses sleeves in 3 seconds.
10. Gone with the Wind
11. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
In the movie, one of the enchanted heroines begins her journey barefoot. Then she suddenly wears heels. And when the spell is lifted, the shoes disappear again.
12. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
The rolled-up sleeve of Voldemort’s robe rises on its own.
13. Marry Me
In the romantic comedy Marry Me, there is a scene in which the heroine of Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a spa treatment. During this time, the color of the blanket on her changes from frame to frame.
14. Titanic
In Titanic, in the scene where Jack is handcuffed to the pipe, he wears suspenders. Then, when Rose frees him, they suddenly disappear.
And here some more movie bloopers that you might have missed.