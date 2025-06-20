I Chose My Best Friend’s Wedding Over My Wife’s Birthday — She Made Sure I’d Regret It Forever

My wife had been planning her 37th birthday party for weeks. The problem? My best friend was getting married on the same day. I asked her a few times if she could move her party, but she said no, it’s her birthday, and that date matters to her.

She wanted me to stay for the party, saying it was important for me to be by her side. But I told her, “My friend is getting married once. You’ll have a birthday every year.” She just smiled. So I went to the wedding. Later that evening, I got a text from an unknown number, to my horror, it said: “Don’t come home tonight. Your wife won’t be there.”

I panicked and called her many times, but she didn’t answer. I left the wedding early and rushed home to see what was going on. When I got home, she arrived too, just coming back from her party. She laughed sarcastically and said, “I’m glad I ruined your night like you ruined mine. Maybe next time you’ll think twice before choosing someone else over your wife.”

I was really angry and disappointed. I still think I made the right choice by going to my friend’s wedding. Was I wrong?

— Henry