I Have Been Lying to My Wife for Years, and I Don’t Know How to Stop (It’s Not What You Think)

A family man is at a crossroads ― he’s been keeping a secret from his wife for years, and it’s becoming a burden too heavy to carry. However, he can’t stop, and he’s unsure if he should come clean to his wife after so long. He turned to social media to tell his story and perhaps get some advice.

The man’s confession comes with a huge plot twist.

He wrote:

«I’ve been married to my wife for 8 years, together for 12. We have a 4-year-old daughter. I love them both as much as a human is capable of loving, more than I ever thought I’d love anyone. I genuinely couldn’t live without them. However, I’ve been keeping a massive secret from them both, and it’s starting to weigh on my conscience.

Every few months, maybe 2–4 times a year, I rent a hotel room. I tell my wife I’m going on a business trip, or visiting my sister, or whatever believable excuse I can think of that would get me out of the house for a night or two. And I eat.

You see, my daughter has a peanut allergy. Which means we’ve become a strict no peanut household. So I get a room, and I gorge on everything I can’t have at home. Peanut butter, cookies, Reese’s, Cap’n Crunch, Nutty Buddies, puppy chow, you name it. I put on a movie and eat myself into a coma.

Then the next day I brush my teeth several times, put the clothes I was wearing in a bag, take a super hot shower and put on fresh clothes that I kept sealed in a plastic bag. And I go home, where the clothes go straight in the washer with a little bleach.

And my sweet, beautiful family doesn’t suspect a thing. My wife always greets me so warmly, asks how my trip was, and kisses me on the same lips I used to lie and betray them. And I tell myself I’m not gonna do it again, until a few months have passed, and I’m sweating at the thought of a Snickers bar.»