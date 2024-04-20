My Children Are Mad at Me Because I’m Spending Their Inheritance

The prospect of losing a beloved dad and grandpa is terrifying, and many people have a very hard time dealing with such situations. But one man was disheartened to see that instead of feeling bad for him, his kids started fighting about their future inheritance as soon as they found out about his illness. The dad decided to share his story on Reddit, where he got the much-needed support from fellow netizens.

A man shared his story.

I’m 63 years old. I took advantage of better times, financially speaking, and managed to get enough money to save, have a good retirement, and leave a good inheritance for my children. However, their actions in recent years have broken my heart. My oldest daughter is a lawyer, married to an attorney. I have another son who is also a lawyer, a third who became an engineer, and the youngest, who is a salesman.

I was diagnosed with cancer, and I may not have many years left. After knowing this, my children began stabbing each other’s backs, trying to get their inheritance earlier. Initially, there were frequent verbal discussions, that escalated to legal battles. The boiling point came when my daughter forged her brothers’ signature to take their part of the inheritance while I was being treated at the hospital. Now, none of the siblings can see each other in the eye, and only talk through lawyers.

Saddened by this situation, I decided to spend the money, thinking that if all of it is gone, they would have no more reasons to fight. I donated to charities, bought my wife beauty items, went on vacations with her paying for the better looking hotel rooms, gave my grandkids expensive gifts, bought my dearest friends and colleagues better equipments to improve their work. We bought a huge TV, prepaid for my funeral, among other things.

Right now, about 65-70 percent of my savings are gone. I plan to keep enough for the time I have left, and leave my wife a good cash amount. However, my children are noticing that I’m spending a lot, and started to ask questions. My daughter figured out what happened on her own. I had no rebuttals, since I’m guilty of all the accusations she made, but then she mentioned that her children will suffer because of my selfish acts, not only that, but I am cursing all of her grandchildren by doing this. That made me think, that my grandchildren shouldn’t be punished for their parents’ sins, and maybe, I was too self-absorbed to realize it sooner. That’s my dilemma now.

Netizens showed sympathy to the poster.

«What did she accuse you of? Spending YOUR money? That you earned? On a life YOU wanted?

Inheritance is what you get when someone dies. It’s NOT yours. You’re not entitled to it. You don’t get to dictate what happens until you actually inherit it.

You can, until the day you die, change up who gets what. Or leave it to your grandkids in a trust their folks can’t touch. You’ve done nothing wrong. Just leave it all to your wife. That’s how it should go anyway.» Demented-Alpaca / Reddit

She frets about spending $10 on her grandkids. I am always encouraging her to travel. To buy what she wants. She is in her 80s. ENJOY IT.» StreetofChimes / Reddit

«Your kids are telling you that you somehow have an obligation to provide for their children. This is not true. Your kids are making clear that they don’t want to have to risk making any sacrifices to provide for their own kids’ futures, while simultaneously telling you that you shouldn’t enjoy and spend the money that you and your wife have earned over the years.

I told my parents that I hoped they spend every dime they earned on themselves, and to please not try to save anything for me, because I’m an adult who should support myself and my family.» sqibbery / Reddit

«Do I think you went about this in a bit of an extreme? Yes. You easily could’ve just amended a will to be reflective of what you actually wanted to happen with your money.

But in the end, it is your money that you earned, and you should spend it in whatever way brings you joy. Your grandkids also aren’t going to suffer. It sounds like all your kids have great earning potential, and they can provide for their children accordingly.» coastalkid92 / Reddit

Your money had the potential to fully fracture and break the family. Now the discontent over how you handled your own personal finances may give them a seedbed to grow some common ground again. It’s not necessarily nice to think their animosity over this may bring them closer together, but it might.» Leairek / Reddit