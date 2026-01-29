I’m Tired of Being the One My Family Turns to for Money Just Because They Raised Me

Hello Bright Side!



So, here’s the thing I always thought I was helping out because that’s what you do for family, right? I paid my rent, my bills, my loans, and yeah, I helped my parents whenever they asked, mostly when they were broke. I didn’t think much of it, just figured it was family. One time my aunt was like, “You’re a true blessing,” and for a second, I felt appreciated.



But then my mom just laughed and said, “We didn’t raise him for free!” And that kind of hit me like a ton of bricks. That’s my own mom. So I stopped helping. And as expected, they freaked out. Yelling, guilt trips, the whole nine yards. Then, two days later, a box showed up at my place. I open it, and it’s a bill. Like an actual itemized list of everything they spent raising me.



Food, clothes, education, the works. And they wanted payback. I don’t even know what to say. I feel like I’ve been their ATM my whole life, not their son. I’m angry, confused, and honestly kind of hurt. Bright Side, am I overreacting? Has anyone ever dealt with something this insane? How do you even respond to a bill from your parents for existing?



Best,

Fen.