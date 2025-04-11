7 Glasses Frames Women Can Choose for a More Youthful Look
Choosing glasses with the right frames can help you look younger and more confident. The shape, color, size, and style of eyeglasses can all greatly impact your look, so next time you go shopping, pay attention to all these details. And don’t be afraid to try out some of the frames below to get a new, fresh look.
1. A timeless choice: round black frames
Round black glasses are easily the most timeless optical style you can wear. Regardless of your age, black suits everyone and goes with everything. Black frames will help you to achieve a modern look and give you an air of sophistication.
2. Tortoiseshell frames
Tortoiseshell glasses traditionally have a very warm pattern, which is highly functional. Commonly a mix of earthy tones, it pairs well with so many different colors, and there are also plenty of modern alternatives for you to choose from. Whatever your skin tone, the right pair of tortoiseshell glasses can add warmth to your complexion.
3. Colorful frames
You can unlock a vibrant and younger look with colorful glasses. Embracing a spectrum of hues not only elevates your fashion statement but also imparts a lively and energetic flair to your overall appearance.
4. Chunky glasses
The sheer dominance of this big glasses style makes your face seem smaller and more dainty, all whilst giving a very confident look. Whilst it can be tempting to hold-back from chunky frames like these, they can really work for looking and feeling younger.
5. Cat-eye glasses
Cat-eye glass frames have a unique shape that swoops upwards with a soft edge. This draws your attention to the outer corners of your eyes and can give an uplifting, youthful look. The cat-eye frames are generally wider than your cheekbones and can highlight your cheekbones nicely. These frames work well with an oblong, oval, round, square, and diamond face shape.
6. Circle frame glasses
Circle or round metal frame glasses have a remarkable ability to impart a youthful and fresh appearance. The circular shape tends to soften facial features, reducing the harshness often associated with angular frames. This style can create an illusion of a more relaxed and approachable demeanor, contributing to a youthful vibe.
7. Two-tone glasses
Two-tone eyeglasses are a fun and playful way to inject a bit of youthful style into your overall look. These frames feature a clever blend of two distinct colors, often with the darker hue on top and a lighter one on the bottom. The darker upper half subtly defines the brow line, while the lighter lower half minimizes the visual weight of the glasses, making them less overpowering.
What to look out for to find the best glasses.
Generally speaking, rimless glasses can make you look older; their lack of presence makes them appear somewhat lifeless and clinical. Due to their minimalistic style, they tend to have an aging effect on your appearance, so try not to choose them. You can’t go wrong with black frames, though they might give a bit boring look, while choosing a colored frame can bring a “wow” feeling.
But what even more important is to know the correct size. You should look for the glasses for your face shape. The chosen glasses frames should be a perfect match because you don’t want anything to look too small or too big. Once your stylish eyeglasses rest comfortably on your face, you’ll be looking ten years younger.
