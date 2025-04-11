7 Glasses Frames Women Can Choose for a More Youthful Look

Generally speaking, rimless glasses can make you look older; their lack of presence makes them appear somewhat lifeless and clinical. Due to their minimalistic style, they tend to have an aging effect on your appearance, so try not to choose them. You can’t go wrong with black frames, though they might give a bit boring look, while choosing a colored frame can bring a “wow” feeling.

But what even more important is to know the correct size. You should look for the glasses for your face shape. The chosen glasses frames should be a perfect match because you don’t want anything to look too small or too big. Once your stylish eyeglasses rest comfortably on your face, you’ll be looking ten years younger.