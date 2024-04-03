Katy Perry Stuns in a Completely See-Through Dress and Shocks Fans, «Trying Too Hard»
At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Katy Perry made a head-turning entrance. The famous singer opted for a risqué sheer dress, making it one of the boldest looks we’ve seen in a while!
Katy’s choice of outfit was a striking combination of a black bra top and matching underwear, overlaid with a fishnet-style dress. The dress was adorned with eye-catching red ribbons laced along the sides. Her fashion-forward ensemble was completed with large sunglasses.
Perry, gracing the event to present the prestigious Song of the Year award, paired the sleek ensemble of black innerwear with striking thigh-high leather boots with high heels. The judge from American Idol let her hair flow in soft waves. Opting for a subtle yet classy look, she went for a muted, matte lipstick. Her eyes were highlighted with dark, smoky makeup, courtesy of her makeup artist.
While most fans praised Katy’s look, some shared their different opinions. «Trying way too hard...» commented a person. «Looks like a swimsuit & coverup», added another.
Katy is all about bold looks this year, and we are here for it. Her last red carpet appearance caused quite a stir on the internet.