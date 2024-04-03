Katy Perry Stuns in a Completely See-Through Dress and Shocks Fans, «Trying Too Hard»

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Katy Perry made a head-turning entrance. The famous singer opted for a risqué sheer dress, making it one of the boldest looks we’ve seen in a while!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Katy’s choice of outfit was a striking combination of a black bra top and matching underwear, overlaid with a fishnet-style dress. The dress was adorned with eye-catching red ribbons laced along the sides. Her fashion-forward ensemble was completed with large sunglasses.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Perry, gracing the event to present the prestigious Song of the Year award, paired the sleek ensemble of black innerwear with striking thigh-high leather boots with high heels. The judge from American Idol let her hair flow in soft waves. Opting for a subtle yet classy look, she went for a muted, matte lipstick. Her eyes were highlighted with dark, smoky makeup, courtesy of her makeup artist.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

While most fans praised Katy’s look, some shared their different opinions. «Trying way too hard...» commented a person. «Looks like a swimsuit & coverup», added another.



Katy is all about bold looks this year, and we are here for it. Her last red carpet appearance caused quite a stir on the internet.

