"Ridiculous," Demi Moore Rocks a Shiny Blue Gown, but People Are Urging Her to Cut Her Long Hair

Demi looked flawless in a strapless blue Balenciaga gown covered in sequins that sparkled under the lights. She posted her stunning look on Instagram, but her followers were all pointing out the same thing.

Demi Moore, Eva Longoria, and Lily Gladstone looked stunning as they led the stars at the Chopard Trophée Awards ceremony during the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday. For the event held at Carlton Beach in Cannes, France, Moore, 61, put on a dazzling display in a strapless Balenciaga gown, which was covered entirely with sapphire blue sequins. Her dress also featured structured hip details to accentuate her glamorous figure.

Demi looked flawless in the gown, which sparkled under the lights. Her physique looked incredible in the form-fitting dress, which also boasted a floor-sweeping train. As if her dress didn't sparkle enough, Demi accessorized it with dazzling Chopard jewelry. She wore a Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace featuring 70.40 carats of Paraíba tourmaline and 43.38 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Her jet-black hair flowed sleek and straight, parted down the middle in her signature style, framing her face with effortless chic. She played up her features with a sultry, smokey eye, drawing attention to her captivating gaze. Her lips were finished with a nude gloss, adding a hint of glamour without overpowering her natural beauty.

When she shared photos on Instagram, her followers went all out with compliments, ranging from praising her timeless beauty at 60 to admiring her dress that "shone like a diamond," a reference to a famous Rihanna song. However, as always, some couldn't resist pointing out what seemed to bother them: her long hair. "I wish she would cut her hair ridiculous," someone wrote. Another user went like: "Too old for long hair like that." People seemed a bit taken aback by Demi's choice to wear such long hair at her age. On the flip side, it's a key part of her iconic look, and let's be honest, Demi's unconventional super long hair only adds to her charm.