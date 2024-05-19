"Trying to Reclaim Her Youth," Demi Moore’s Met Gala Look Sparks Concern

After a hiatus of five years, Demi Moore returned to dazzle everyone at the 2024 Met Gala. At 61 years old, she wore a unique gown that took more than 11,000 hours to create. The dress was not just any fabric—it was made from wallpaper. Along with this, Demi showcased an exclusive collection of jewelry totaling 10 carats.

The black gown featured a design of pink and white flowers and had a distinctive spiked, heart-shaped accent. To complete her ensemble, Demi chose sparkling diamonds from Cartier. Her hair was styled in a sleek fashion, and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury gave her a subtle look to ensure the gown remained the center of attention.

The designer behind this creation, Harris Reed, took inspiration from a Cartier necklace and transformed wallpaper into a fashionable masterpiece. The silk embroidery work alone on the dress took 11,000 hours, symbolizing Demi’s re-emergence on the red carpet.

Vera Johnson 3 days ago She is too beautiful to wear such a hideous dress

Reed described his design as if he were the vines supporting Demi’s blossoming presence, and the dress’s floral pattern, named Chloris, is a nod to the Greek nymph of flowers. During a chat with Ashley Graham, Demi shared that despite its appearance, the gown felt light and even made her “want to rumba.”

The reception to Demi’s outfit was mixed. Some were in awe, saying, “Wow, best outfit of the night. Truly stunning,” while others were less favorable, commenting, “Too old and...trying to reclaim her youth”. Some also compared her with her old self and pointed out her changed appearance, "She looks like a different person. Not good."

