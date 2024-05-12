Paris Hilton Shared a New Video With Her Baby Girl and People Are Worried, “That Can’t Be Healthy”

Paris Hilton is no stranger to making headlines. From her iconic reality TV moments to her entrepreneurial ventures, Hilton knows how to keep her audience engaged. Recently, the heiress took to Instagram to share a humorous moment involving her 5-month-old daughter, London. But it left the fans concerned.

In a playful video posted on Instagram, Paris Hilton jokingly commented on her daughter’s “pale” complexion after getting a spray tan herself. With her characteristic humor, Hilton recounted her experience with the spray tan technician, who asked if she wanted the usual tan. Little did the technician know, Hilton’s preference for a deep tan clashed with her daughter’s natural skin tone. With a laugh, Hilton said, “You’ve never been in the sun, and I can’t spray tan you!” The lighthearted moment showcased Hilton’s playful side as a mother, finishing with a “Just kidding!” to assure her fans it was all in good fun.

But the seemingly innocent video sparked a wave of concerning comments. People expressed worry about the baby’s lack of sun. “That baby needs sun” and “I wonder if she actually has never been in the sun... That can’t be healthy?” were some of the comments under Hilton’s post. However, doctors advise that it’s crucial to protect babies under six months old from direct sunlight exposure. At this tender age, their delicate skin has minimal melanin, the pigment responsible for skin, hair, and eye coloration, as well as offering some defense against harmful UV rays. Without adequate melanin, infants are particularly vulnerable to sunburn and potential skin damage, making it essential to keep them shaded and protected when outdoors.

For Paris Hilton, welcoming baby London into the world marked a significant milestone. In an earlier Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude for her daughter’s arrival, sharing her long-held dream of having a daughter named London.