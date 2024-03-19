Céline Dion Shares a Rare New Photo of Herself Amid Disease Battle, and People Praise Her

Céline Dion keeps showing resilience in the face of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The singer, who was diagnosed in the Fall of 2022, posted a photo to social media followed by a very special message that is making people applaud her for her strength.

On March 16, 2024, the 55-year-old decided to recognize International SPS Awareness Day with a special publication on Instagram. Céline happily posed alongside her three sons, Rene-Charles Angelil, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, and wrote about her experience since being diagnosed.

«Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible,» she said.

Additionally, she took the opportunity to not only honor those who support her, but to also share reassuring words to anyone going through a similar situation. «I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you,» she added. «I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!»