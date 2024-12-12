Kris Jenner Stuns in New Photos, Fans Claim She Looks 20 Years Younger

Kris Jenner knows how to keep fans talking, and this time she has people going gaga over her new look. The 69-year-old momager unveiled a bob haircut with blunt bangs, leaving her followers stunned and praising her chic transformation and timeless charm.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

During her Thanksgiving celebrations, the iconic momager wowed her followers with a chic new look. Sharing a carousel of photos on social media, Kris Jenner showcased her stylish bob haircut with blunt bangs and heartwarming moments with her family. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her youthful glow, and her stunning transformation quickly became the talk of the internet.

In the photos, Jenner posed alongside her daughter Khloé Kardashian, 40, and her adorable grandchildren, True, 6, and Tatum, 2. The family coordinated in eye-catching leopard print outfits. Jenner wore a luxurious ensemble from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collection, featuring a silk robe, a long-sleeved bodysuit, and cargo pants.



Khloé matched the vibe with a similar leopard-print bodysuit and robe, while the kids added their unique flair, True in an animal-print dress and boots, and Tatum rocking a stylish jacket over a crisp white shirt and jeans.

The comments section quickly filled with love and admiration for Kris' glowing new look. "Kris looks so young," shared one. "She looks 20 years younger in these pics," added another.

