10 Celebrities Who Dissolved Their Fillers and Embraced Their Natural Look

In Hollywood, where appearances often reign supreme, many celebrities have turned to cosmetic fillers to enhance their looks. However, some stars have taken a bold step back, choosing to reverse these procedures. Surprisingly, these decisions have not only restored their natural beauty but have also garnered them even more admiration. In this article, we explore ten celebs who dissolved fillers and emerged looking better than ever.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, best known for her role as Monica Geller in Friends, has been candid about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. Over the years, she underwent various treatments, including facial fillers and Botox, to maintain a youthful appearance. Cox admitted that she felt pressured by societal standards and the Hollywood industry to look younger, which led her to get these enhancements repeatedly. However, she eventually realized that the fillers were making her look unnatural and “a little off”.

Cox’s turning point came when she saw herself in photographs and didn’t recognize her reflection. This realization prompted her to have all her fillers dissolved. She expressed relief at being able to reverse the procedures, stating that she now feels more like herself and is embracing her natural aging process. Courteney Cox has shared that she regrets the time and effort spent on trying to look younger, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and the pitfalls of overdoing cosmetic enhancements.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has a bad experience with fillers. Over more than five years, she regularly received fillers to enhance her facial features. Tallulah admitted that she became emotionally and psychologically dependent on these enhancements, believing they significantly improved her appearance. However, she eventually realized that the fillers were masking her natural bone structure, which she hadn’t seen in years.

In early 2024, Tallulah dissolved fillers, sharing her journey on social media. She expressed that the decision was part of a broader effort to embrace her natural beauty and reduce her reliance on cosmetic procedures. Tallulah described the process as challenging but ultimately rewarding, as it allowed her to reconnect with her authentic self. She also highlighted the importance of self-acceptance and the dangers of becoming too wrapped up in altering one’s appearance.

Amy Schumer

Another celeb who dissolved filler is Amy Schumer. Amy has been transparent about her experiences with cosmetic procedures, including facial fillers and liposuction. In December 2021, she shared on Instagram that she had tried facial fillers but decided to have them dissolved because she felt they made her look unnatural, joking that she resembled Disney’s Maleficent. Schumer expressed relief that the fillers could be easily removed, highlighting the simplicity of the process, which involved an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid.

In addition to facial fillers, Schumer underwent CoolSculpting, a non-invasive fat-freezing treatment, on her chin in April 2021. She also had liposuction around her stomach and lower abdomen, which she revealed in January 2022. Schumer’s decision to reverse some of these procedures was driven by her desire to feel more comfortable and authentic in her skin.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner reveals she initially started getting lip fillers at the age of 17 due to insecurities about her naturally thin lips. Over time, she became known for her fuller lips, which significantly influenced beauty trends. However, in 2018, Kylie decided to remove her lip fillers, revealing on Instagram that she “got rid of all [her] filler”. She explained that she wanted a more natural look and felt comfortable with her natural lips again.

In addition to lip fillers, there has been speculation about other procedures, such as breast augmentation and buttock enhancements, although Kylie has not confirmed these. She has mentioned that she is not against plastic surgery but prefers to focus on non-surgical enhancements. Her decision to dissolve the fillers reflects a broader trend toward celebs embracing natural beauty and reducing reliance on cosmetic procedures.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has been open about her journey with cosmetic surgeries and fillers. Over the years, she underwent several procedures, including breast augmentations, buttock enhancements with silicone injections, and facial fillers in her cheeks, jawline, and lips. Initially, these enhancements were part of her image as a model and reality TV star, helping her achieve a certain aesthetic popular in the entertainment industry.

However, Chyna decided to reverse many of these procedures. She shared her experiences on social media, explaining that she was “tired of the look” and felt that the fillers were no longer flattering. She described having the fillers dissolved as relatively straightforward, and expressed relief at returning to a more natural appearance. Chyna also highlighted the potential dangers of silicone injections, advising her followers against them due to the health risks involved. Chyna’s decision to remove her cosmetic enhancements was part of a broader personal transformation. She mentioned wanting to be known as Angela White again.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has candidly shared that she has used a significant amount of Botox and fillers over the years. She started these treatments to address insecurities about her appearance. But, in 2018, she decided to stop using these injectables, feeling that they had become “too much” and made her want to hide. Grande expressed that her relationship with beauty has evolved, and she now prefers to embrace her natural features, including her “well-earned cry lines and smile lines”.

While she is open to the possibility of future cosmetic procedures, she currently values the beauty of aging naturally. She hopes to continue embracing her authentic self.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna has been quite open about her experiences with cosmetic procedures, particularly her use of facial fillers and lip injections. She initially got permanent silicone lip injections, which over time led to scarring and made her lips look misshapen. This prompted her to undergo corrective surgical procedures to address the issue. More recently, Rinna tried a dermal filler called Skinvive, which she ultimately decided to dissolve after it resulted in an “overfilled look”. She candidly shared her experience on social media, emphasizing that while some treatments work, others do not, and it’s important to find what suits you best.

Rinna’s journey with cosmetic enhancements reflects her broader philosophy on beauty and self-care. She believes in trying new treatments to see what works but also recognizes the importance of knowing when to step back. Her decision to dissolve the fillers was influenced by a desire to maintain a natural appearance and avoid the pitfalls of overdoing cosmetic procedures.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell admits to having gone “a bit too far” with cosmetic treatments. He says it got to the point where he no longer recognized himself in photos. His overuse of fillers even led to his son, Eric, reacting with confusion upon seeing his altered appearance. This prompted Cowell to remove all the fillers from his face, opting for a more natural look. He shared that he now focuses on maintaining his appearance through healthy eating and drinking plenty of water.

In addition to fillers and Botox, Cowell has experimented with various other cosmetic treatments, including a sheep placenta facial and vitamin injections. He has also been speculated to have undergone procedures like blepharoplasty and a neck lift, although he has not confirmed these.

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith underwent various treatments over the years. She mainly got lip fillers and Botox injections, to maintain a youthful appearance. But, she eventually realized that these procedures had significantly altered her face, leading to public criticism and personal dissatisfaction.

In 2017, Griffith decided to dissolve her fillers after recognizing that they had distorted her natural features. She expressed relief at looking “more normal” and emphasized the importance of self-acceptance.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan has undergone several cosmetic procedures over the years, including lip augmentation, Botox, and dermal fillers. Experts have noted changes in her facial structure, such as fuller cheeks and smoother skin, which suggest the use of fillers and Botox. Additionally, there have been speculations about her having rhinoplasty to refine her nose. These procedures were likely part of her efforts to maintain a youthful appearance and possibly to rejuvenate her career after facing several personal and professional challenges.

However, Lohan has also experienced mixed reactions from fans and the public regarding her altered appearance. Over time, she decided to remove some of these enhancements, possibly due to the complications and the unnatural look they sometimes create. The decision to reverse some of these procedures might have been influenced by a desire to return to a more natural appearance and to address any adverse effects she may have experienced.

