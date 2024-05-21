I Spend All My Son’s Money to Travel After He Passed Away

When tragedy strikes, it can push us to make unexpected choices that change everything. Our reader’s son had big dreams of traveling around the world, but fate had other plans. So, he decided to use the college fund to travel in his son’s honor. Now, his wife wants a divorce.

Our reader shared his story with us.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We understand your worries and would like to offer you some tips that might help you out.

Apologize and take responsibility.

Let your wife know that you understand why she’s upset, even if it wasn’t your intention to hurt her. Acknowledge her feelings and take responsibility for how your actions affected her. It’s not about making excuses or trying to justify what you did, it’s about showing that you care about her feelings. Apologize sincerely, listen to her and work through any issues together.

Try going to therapy.

Consider reaching out to a therapist or counselor who specializes in grief counseling and couples therapy. They can offer you support tailored to your needs and help you heal during this difficult time. It’ll be a space where you and your wife can openly express your thoughts and emotions with a trained professional.

Reassure your wife.

Reassure your wife of your commitment to your relationship and your shared journey through grief. Remind her of your love and dedication to her, and reaffirm your desire to work through this challenging time together, regardless of the outcome. Your wife needs your love and support more than anything right now, so be by her side.

Decide if you want to keep traveling.

Remember to consider how your decision might affect your wife. Is she okay with you traveling, or does she need you by her side during this tough time? If she’s struggling to cope with her emotions, perhaps it would be better to go back to your country and stay with your wife until you’re both ready to embark on this journey together.