I Confronted My Parents About Having Another Baby — I’m Done!

On a popular Reddit forum, a 16-year-old boy recently shared a heart-wrenching story about the burden of responsibility he carries in his large family. This post sparked significant discussion about family planning, financial struggles, and the impact on children. Let's examine this post and community responses.

The Original Post

What Reddit Had to Say.

The Reddit community's response to the story was overwhelmingly supportive, with many users offering advice and expressing concern for his situation. Let's examine some of the key themes that emerged in the comments.

Calls for Intervention

Many users urged the poster to contact Child Protective Services (CPS), "You need to call CPS. Your parents don't have enough money to take care of their kids. You should NOT be helping." This sentiment was echoed throughout the comments, reflecting the community's concern about the level of responsibility placed on a minor. However, it's worth noting that the original poster mentioned CPS had been involved before without significant change, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

Practical Advice for the Future

Several commenters offered practical advice for the poster's future, "Keep working and try to save some of that money. Look into local food banks, diaper banks, and other services. Don't completely discount college..." This advice demonstrates the community's desire to help the original poster find a path forward despite his challenging circumstances. Other users suggested alternative paths to independence, "I recommend looking into jobcorps.gov. You can be trained for a trade starting at 16. Also, possibilities: americorps, coolworks and the military." These suggestions reflect an understanding that traditional education routes might not be accessible or appealing to the 16-year-old, given his situation.

Interestingly, one of the users (who identified as a college professor), encouraged the young man not to give up on college, "If you want to go to college, you can. There is nothing wrong with working in a restaurant, but if you are picking that career because you don't think you are good enough for college, I hope you will listen to this advice..." This perspective challenges the poster's assumption that college is out of reach, potentially opening up new possibilities for his future.