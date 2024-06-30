I Refuse to Let My Parents Move In With Me and My Family Thinks I’m Heartless

One of the most challenging and emotionally charged decisions a person can face is whether to allow aging parents to move into their home. For many, this decision is loaded with cultural, emotional, and practical implications, and it can also test the boundaries of personal space and financial stability. That’s exactly what’s happening to one particular woman.

She explained what happened.

I (33F) have been living in my own home for a few years. I bought it with my own money and have worked hard to make it a comfortable and safe place after growing up in a very unstable environment. My parents (60s) have always been terrible with money, constantly making poor financial decisions despite my efforts to help them budget.

Recently, they lost their house due to foreclosure. They reached out to me, asking if they could move in temporarily while they get back on their feet. But two additional adults would really stretch the limits of my house, and I value my privacy and independence. More importantly, my parents have a history of being overbearing and disrespecting my boundaries. The last time my parents stayed with me, they criticized everything about my lifestyle, rearranged furniture without asking, and even got into an argument with one of my neighbors.

I offered to help them find an affordable rental and even offered to pay their first month of rent. I also found government assistance programs they can apply for. They refused, saying that family should stick together and that it was my duty to help them in their time of need.

My siblings are divided — my older brother thinks I’m heartless, while my younger sister understands my concerns. Both of them live in smaller apartments, so they do not have the option to host my parents. My parents have been guilt-tripping me, saying they took care of me growing up, and now it’s my turn to take care of them. My parents are now telling extended family that I’m abandoning them, and I am getting messages from relatives. It’s making me second-guess my decision, even though I know my mental health would suffer if they moved in.

Was I wrong for refusing to let my parents move in with me after they lost their house? Should I be more willing to accommodate them, or am I right to stick to my own well-being and boundaries? I’m feeling very conflicted and could use some outside perspective.

People stood on her side.

“Your parents were LEGALLY REQUIRED to take care of you when you were a child. Don’t let them use this as leverage for you to take care of them now.” SabinReed / Reddit

“See, in my opinion, a child would ordinarily be responsible for helping their helpless parents, but in this particular instance, I don’t feel like that applies. The parents mismanaged money. The parents were unkind to you the last time they lived with you.

They need to grow up and spend within their means, and/or live by the proverb ‘Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.’ When you move into someone else’s home, it’s a good idea to try to be as helpful as you can/inconvenience them as little as possible.” Julianbrelsford / Reddit

They need to grow up and spend within their means, and/or live by the proverb 'Don't bite the hand that feeds you.' When you move into someone else's home, it's a good idea to try to be as helpful as you can/inconvenience them as little as possible." Julianbrelsford / Reddit "If the brother's apartment is really that small, they can choose any of the relatives that are sending messages." No-Archer8974 / Reddit

“It’s very generous of you to offer to find them a place and pay the first month’s rent! I fear if you let them move in, they will not leave.” reduff / Reddit

“For your own sake, mental health and wellbeing, DO NOT let them move in! They have turned to guilt you so you’ll ’forget’ all about their past behaviors and hopefully be convinced that family does come first.” LoveBeach8 / Reddit

“Your parents are refusing to listen to any options you offer because they want to live with you in order to be able not to take responsibility for anything.” Kukka63 / Reddit