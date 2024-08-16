My Parents Denied Me My Inheritance Because I’m a Girl — Now I’m Ready to Fight

Anika, 28, has always been someone her friends and family could count on for sound advice. Whether it was relationship troubles, career dilemmas, or just the daily struggles of life, Anika was there to listen and guide. But she never imagined that one day, she’d be the one seeking advice, grappling with a situation that shook her to the core.

Anika sent her message to us.

Anika began her letter, saying, “Hello, Bright Side. I never thought I’d find myself in such a situation, but I’m writing this because I’m feeling lost and conflicted. I recently discovered something about my family that has been causing me sleepless nights, and I need to share it to understand if I’m overreacting or if my feelings are justified. I come from a very conservative family. My parents raised me and my younger brother in a household where traditional values were the foundation of everything. Growing up, I was always taught that a girl’s role is to support her family, be a good wife, and take care of the household. I accepted this because it was all I knew, and when I married my husband, Rohan, I stepped into that role without question.

My parents were proud of me for finding a good man, and they were happy that I had a stable home with him. My father would often say, ’Rohan will take care of you now; you don’t have to worry about anything.’ And I believed it.”

She always believed that she and her brother would share equal inheritance from their parents.

"Life with Rohan has been good, but like everyone else, we have our own financial struggles. We both work hard to maintain our household, and while we’re not wealthy, we’ve managed to get by without needing much help from anyone. I never expected any kind of inheritance from my parents, as I was under the impression that whatever they had would be shared equally between my brother and me. But that belief was shattered recently when I accidentally came across their will." Anika continued, "I was visiting my parents when I found the will in a drawer. I wasn’t snooping; I was simply looking for some old documents my mother asked me to retrieve. When I saw the will, I was curious and thought nothing of reading it. After all, they are my parents, and I had always assumed that everything they had would be divided fairly between my brother and me. But when I read the document, my heart sank."

Anika’s parents had different plans about it.

"My parents had decided to leave everything—our family home, the land, the savings, and even some precious heirlooms—to my brother. Not a single thing was mentioned to me. I first thought there must be a mistake, but they had written that my brother, being the son, would inherit everything because 'he will need to support his future family and provide for them.'

It went on to say that since I’m married and my husband provides for me, I don’t need any inheritance. They believed that my brother, as a man, deserved it all because he would one day have a family to care for. The will also mentioned that as a daughter, my duty was to my husband’s family now, not my own." Anika explained, "I was in shock. My parents have always been loving and supportive, but this made me feel like I was less important, simply because I’m a woman. They didn’t even discuss this with me, and it hurt more than I can express. When I confronted them about it, they didn’t understand why I was upset.

My mother said, 'But you’re married, Anika. You have Rohan to take care of you. Your brother needs this to start his own life when he marries. It’s how things are done in our culture.' My father added, 'You should be happy for your brother; he needs this more than you do.'"

Anika thinks about whether she should fight or leave it.

"I’m struggling with this, Bright Side," Anika wrote, "because it feels like my worth to my parents is tied to the fact that I’m a woman and nothing more. They see me as someone who no longer belongs to their family, just because I’m married. It’s as if all the years I spent being their daughter, their support, and their pride, mean nothing now that I have a husband. I can’t help but feel betrayed and heartbroken. I’ve always done everything they asked of me, but now I wonder if they ever saw me as an equal to my brother." "Now, I’m torn between wanting to fight for what I believe is rightfully mine and simply accepting their decision, as they’ve clearly made up their minds. I don’t want to create a rift in my family, but I also can’t ignore the pain this has caused me. What should I do?"

Here is what Anika can do in her case.

Anika, we understand how difficult and emotionally charged your situation is. Discovering that your parents have chosen to exclude you from their inheritance because of your gender must feel deeply unfair and hurtful. Here are some tips that might help you navigate this difficult time:

Communicate Openly : Make sure to have an honest conversation with your parents. Express your feelings and concerns about the decision to inherit. They may not fully understand how this situation is affecting you emotionally.

: Make sure to have an honest conversation with your parents. Express your feelings and concerns about the decision to inherit. They may not fully understand how this situation is affecting you emotionally. Consider Mediation : Sometimes, a neutral third party can help facilitate a productive conversation. Family mediation might help in resolving the issue without further strain on relationships.

: Sometimes, a neutral third party can help facilitate a productive conversation. Family mediation might help in resolving the issue without further strain on relationships. Focus on Your Independence : While the inheritance is important, also consider your own financial independence and how you can continue to build your life and security outside of your family’s decisions.

: While the inheritance is important, also consider your own financial independence and how you can continue to build your life and security outside of your family’s decisions. Emphasize Your Contributions: Remind your parents of your contributions to the family and your achievements. Sometimes parents overlook their daughters' successes, assuming they are less in need of support.