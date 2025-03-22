10 People Who Checked Into a Hotel and Immediately Wanted to Check Out

“So Disrespectful,” Meghan Markle Gets Slammed for Her Revealing Outfits During Africa Visit
Booking a place to stay while traveling can be stressful enough, but it’s not always the hardest part of the trip. Even places that seem clean and secure at first can end up giving you a nasty surprise. From weird encounters to unexpected issues with the room, hotel stays can turn into horror stories you weren’t planning to tell.
It’s pretty common for hotel guests to forget a few items after checking out, but it’s not always the usual stuff like phones or wallets. Hotel employees have seen it all, and they’ve shared some truly bizarre discoveries.