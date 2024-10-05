I Found a Warning Note From My Boyfriend’s Ex That Made Me Question His Sanity

What seems quirky in a relationship can sometimes turn out to be something much darker. In this story, one of our readers uncovered a chilling secret after finding a note from her boyfriend’s ex, warning her about his journal. Once she saw the twisted details in his “diary,” she began questioning everything she thought she knew about him.

Our reader dropped us a message.

Thanks for sharing your story! We’re really sorry you had to go through that and would love to offer some tips that might help you handle the situation.

Trust your gut.

You found something disturbing, and your gut reaction is important. If his journal made you feel sick and question his behavior, it’s a clear sign that something is wrong. Trust yourself. You don’t have to explain away or ignore what you’ve found just because you thought he was “quirky” before. What he’s been doing, manipulating people and keeping “trophies” from those he’s hurt, is not normal behavior. Keeping personal items from people shows a disregard for their privacy and well-being. It’s not quirky, it’s deeply concerning.

Think about your safety.

Pay close attention to what his ex wrote, “Leave before you end up in it.” That’s not just a casual warning, it’s a direct message from someone who’s already been in your shoes and left because of what she found. It seems like his behavior could escalate, and that you could become another victim of his manipulation or worse. It’s better to be overly cautious than to stay in a situation that feels dangerous.

Carefully hint about the diary.

You can try bringing up the journal to see how he reacts. You don’t need to be direct right away, hinting or asking general questions about past relationships might be enough before confronting him. For example, you could casually mention finding some of his things while cleaning and see his reaction. Pay attention to how he responds — whether he becomes defensive, nervous, or dismissive. If he overreacts or brushes it off, he might be hiding something serious. If he’s open to discussing it, it might lead to a more productive conversation about why he kept those notes and if he’s willing to seek help.

Rethink the relationship.

After finding something as disturbing as this, consider whether this relationship is healthy for you. The things he’s written are huge red flags. No matter how “quirky” you thought he was before, this level of secrecy and harmful behavior suggests deeper issues that may be difficult, or even dangerous, to fix. Ask yourself if you feel comfortable staying with him, especially after what you saw. Sometimes, the best step forward is walking away for your own emotional and physical well-being.