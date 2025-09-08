I Supported My Family for Years—Then They Turned on Me When My Wife Got Pregnant

Hello Bright Side. I am Mike, and my family is causing me too much stress.



When my dad died, he told me to “look after the family.” So, I supported them for a decade, paying bills, buying a car, and even building a tiny home for myself, all while they did nothing. Over the years, I poured tens to hundreds of thousands into keeping them afloat while they stayed on benefits and didn’t work.

Every time I asked to put the house in my name, they dodged it. If I mentioned buying another property, they guilt-tripped me into backing down. They also had a habit of “borrowing” my tools when I was away working or removing parts from my cars to fix whatever heaps they had without ever asking or replacing them.



I built a self-contained 1-bedroom on the property out of my own pocket. But when my wife got pregnant, I decided my priority was going to be my own kid. I offered to buy the property officially. They came back with a price so absurd that no real estate agent would touch it.