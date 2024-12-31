My Late Boyfriend’s Parents Claim To Own His House and They’re Super Mad That I Won’t Give It to Them

Not all parents are loving, nurturing, or protective of their children. At times, those who are meant to be a steadfast source of support and security instead become the greatest sources of betrayal, causing profound disappointment and lasting trauma. A similar fate befell a 30-year-old man during his lifetime. Disowned by his parents, he endured their rejection. Yet, upon his passing, they were quick to claim his house as their inheritance. The late man’s boyfriend took to Reddit to share the details of the family drama, seeking opinions and advice from others on the complex and emotionally charged situation.

A man, 33, took to Reddit to share an extremely controversial and unsettling story.

A man under the nickname DearFerret9268 has come to one of Reddit’s communities to share his story and ask people for their opinions about his very complicated and stressful life situation. He opened his post, saying, [edited] “My BF [30M, RIP] and I [33M] were together for 15 years. His parents kicked him out when he came out as gay at 17, but my family took him in. he saved money and bought a house and now, after he passed away, his family appeared in the picture, saying how they regretted not being in their son’s life and stuff.” The man detailed that, during all these years, his family helped his deceased partner to finish HS and were supportive the most they could. The OP mentioned that he works in HR and his late partner worked in IT, and since he started to work he made good money. The Op shared that his partner purchased the house 10 years ago, and he was paying the mortgage all by himself. The OP provided an important detail, saying, “4years ago he got the diagnosis. He reduced his working hours to take care of his health and I stepped in to pay the mortgage.”

The late man's family showed up, issuing many claims and demands.

The man goes on with his story, saying, "It was a hard battle, but cancer took him back in March. After he passed away, his family appeared in the picture, saying how they regretted not being in his son's life and stuff. Time went by and a month ago they reached out to me asking me when they could expect me to give them the keys to the house. Since same-sex marriage is not legal, they "could" claim the house as their family." The conflict of interests occurred very quickly, and the situation became more and more tense. The OP detailed, "I told them that the house was in my name, I "bought" it from him a year into the cancer, so it was legally mine and I had been paying the mortgage way before it. They got upset and said I was being unreasonable, that it should be legally theirs, and that my BF would have wanted to give them the house, which is true, my bf talked a lot about how he would give everything to them if that would fix the relationship between them."

The OP didn't want to initiate any fights and put forward a reasonable solution.

The man wrote, “Actually, he bought the house as a way to bring them to live with him so they would no longer rent; he also tried to make amends with them all this time, unsuccessfully.



I told them that I would give them the house for the price I bought it from my BF and they would have to pay me back these 4 years of mortgage + take the debt over their name. They said they didn’t have the money and that it was so selfish of me to tell them that, knowing what my BF would have wanted. They proposed just to change the debt into their name and give me no money in return, but I declined. They got mad and the discussion got heated to the point they told me they would bring me to court accusing me of scamming my BF to have the house (they can’t).”

The late man’s parents refuse to accept that they won’t get the house for free.

The man shared, “They have been calling and texting me non-stop for the past month, telling me I would be a vile person to my bf if I don’t give them the house. I know they can’t pay me back all the money I put in the house, but I’m conflicted right now.



Some friends told me that I should give them the house and move on with my life, but it just doesn’t feel right to me. I’m leaning more toward not giving them the house, but I know my BF would jump on the bed and give it to them.



Right now their words feel empty and as if they just want to take advantage of the situation. I don’t need the house, to be honest, but don’t want to give them either. We never talked with my bf what should I do with the house after his death, so will I be a bad person if I don’t give them the house?”

People rushed to the comments section to share their emotional opinions and advice with the frustrated man.

One person came to the comments first to comfort the OP. They wrote, “He would have given them the house in his life because he missed them that much. They refused to have anything to do with him, even when he was dying. If you give them the house now, then they benefit from him even though they rejected him when alive. You keep the house because you’re the one who loved your boyfriend. You owe his terrible family, who kicked him out at 17, nothing.” Another commenter added, “Call the police and say you’re being harassed. Because you are, you offered a very reasonable solution they declined. Your husband wanted you to have the home. Which is why it’s in your name! Don’t let these people cash in on it. They didn’t care about him when he was alive they didn’t get his house!! For context, I had no contact with my mother and siblings about 2 years ago. They knew all I needed was an apology and I would let them back into my life. I would be pissed if they tried this after I had passed but didn’t try to make amends during my life. It adds insult to injury. I would NOT want them to have my home. I would want it with someone who loved me unconditionally.” Another user wrote, “You owe them nothing. Your partner sold you the house knowing how ill he was. He wanted you to have a stable place to live. While he was alive, he wanted to give anything to have a relationship with them—but that was never tested as they did not want a relationship with him. All those years he could have but DID NOT give them everything when there was no relationship. He would not want you to give them the house you shared as there was a relationship with you but not his family. You are in grief. Do not let them convince you of something you do not want to do. It will not honor your spouse to give up what he made sure you would have, especially since they only want to claim property after his death but did not claim him while he was alive. OP, keep your home. They are not family to you or him. It is too late for a relationship between him and his family them the home will not make that relationship exist. Condolences on your loss. May memories of him bring you comfort.”