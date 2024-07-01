An Artist Redesigns Disney Characters Giving Them Realistic Bodies

Prepare for an enchanting transformation! Wyethe Smallish has created a wonderful, diverse collection of fuller-figured princes and princesses. These reimagined characters challenge traditional beauty norms most delightfully.

1. Belle

Belle proves that intelligence and beauty come in all sizes. She has already taught us once to look beyond appearances and appreciate the true essence of a person.

2. Princess Aurora

In a dreamlike twist, this sleeping beauty awoke to a world where every body type is appreciated! Now with a fuller figure, Aurora demonstrates that you don’t need to be skinny to captivate kingdoms or win over charming princes.

3. Ariel

Gone are the days of only slender princesses under the sea! Ariel is all set to dive into new waves of self-confidence and embrace body positivity.

4. Elsa

The ice queen is turning up the heat with her bold new appearance! Swapping her slim frame for a more curvaceous one, Elsa encourages us to let go of old beauty ideals.

5. Cinderella

Our favorite princess with the lost glass slipper now has a bit more to flaunt. Rocking her beautiful gown, she shows that you don’t need to be petite to be the star of the ball!

6. Princess Tiana

Meet Tiana, the determined and industrious princess who’s breaking new ground! In her stunning green attire, she exemplifies that beauty encompasses a variety of shapes and sizes.

7. Jasmine

Check out Jasmine, our adventurous Arabian princess soaring on her magic carpet with a fuller figure! Decked out in her signature turquoise attire, she’s setting an inspiring example that ruling a kingdom doesn’t require a slim physique.

8. Meg

Look at Meg, the Greek goddess! She’s proving that you don’t have to be super skinny to save the day and stand up to powerful gods.

9. Mulan

Mulan’s strength, determination, and her new curvy figure prove that heroines can look different and still be powerful. It teaches us that true bravery comes from inside, no matter your shape or size.

10. Belle And Adam

Adam, our prince, has embraced a fuller body, teaching us that fairy tale endings aren’t about having a slim, royal look. Their story challenges stereotypes and encourages us to accept and love ourselves and others. It’s a reminder that real beauty comes from within.

11. Prince Eric

Check out Prince Eric with his new look! He’s showing us that you don’t have to have a slim body to be a true hero.

12. Rapunzel

Rapunzel is rocking her new princess look with her flowing locks. She’s proving that climbing a tower of confidence doesn’t require a slender figure.