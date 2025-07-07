17 Striking Before-and-After Photos That Speak Volumes

Many things are learned by comparison, because it allows us to assess the scale of change. We put together unusual photos that show such a difference that it speaks for itself. These images are living proof of how much everything around us can change: things, nature, and even ourselves.

“This is my brother and his wife. They played together as kids, started dating in high school, and today is their 22nd wedding anniversary.”

“School’s closed till next year so my son really changed up his look for summer!”

I wish I was as cool as your kid. © plantgirll / Reddit

“I am 39 years old, 2 children. I lost 50 pounds when I started eating less and moving more.”

She went from a stray kitten to a household favorite.

“My parents on their wedding day and 32 years later”

Your mom has become even more beautiful over the years! © Unknown author / Reddit

“The Oscar for Best Actor goes to my basil (here it is before watering and after 2 hours).”

“My great-grandmother and me in my childhood and now”

The height reversal is too cute. © bottleglitch / Reddit

“I’m in the animal rescue business and I love to see them transformed.”

“I got my hair cut for the first time in 3 years. The difference is crazy! My colleague said he didn’t even recognize me when he first saw me with a new haircut!”

“Before and after I updated this shipping container with a new mural.”

“That’s how I’ve changed in 16 months. Now the plan is to gain some muscle mass, and to maintain my current shape.”

“I pick up garbage on my own initiative. Here’s one of the places where I’ve cleaned up, before and after.”

“Here’s how I’ve changed from 12 to 28 years old.”

“Bought a garage, removed loads of rubbish out of it and did some renovations.”

“My daughter’s first and last day of school. By the way, we’re wearing the same backpack and baseball cap.”

“A mother of many after giving birth vs when all the kittens have been adopted.”



“Grandma and Grandpa got married in 1952. And this is what they look like now.”

Beautiful couple. You can tell the years have only brought them closer together. © Fearless_Site_1917 / Reddit