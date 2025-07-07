6 Foot-Saving Tricks That Can Help You Walk Without Blisters
Blisters on feet can ruin even the most pleasant day. But getting rid of this problem is not that difficult. In this article, we put together 6 simple and effective tips that will help you avoid discomfort. Let’s remember them and enjoy the warm weather.
1. Square-shaped toenails, not rounded ones
Experts recommend making your toenails square, not rounded. This shape helps prevent ingrowing nails and is considered more hygienic as it makes it easier to keep your feet clean and tidy.
2. Band-aid or anti-blister stick
Blisters can appear for a variety of reasons, but the most common one is the rubbing of shoes against the skin. Repeated friction from walking weakens the top layer of skin, and it begins to peel away from the underlying skin. If you tend to get blisters or calluses in certain areas of your feet, treat these areas in advance with talcum powder, baby powder or a special anti-blister stick.
You can also protect the problem areas by using a plaster. It is even better to use moleskin, which is sold in pharmacies, because ordinary ones lose their stickiness when wet.
3. Softening shoes with the warmth of the sun
Sunlight can help to soften new shoes, especially if they are made of leather or other natural materials. When exposed to heat, the material becomes more elastic and more easily molds to the shape of your foot. Leave the shoes in the sun for 1–2 hours, then put them on — this way the shoes will “adjust” to your feet more quickly.
4. Silicone metatarsal pad
A silicone metatarsal pad reduces stress on the arch of the foot, reduces pain and prevents the foot from sliding forward.
Experts also suggest trying to connect the third and fourth toes with medical tape. The nerve running between these toes is often compressed when wearing heels, causing pain. Connecting them will help to evenly distribute weight and reduce stress on the front of the foot.
5. Hairdryer
A hairdryer is an effective way to break shoes, especially leather or suede shoes. The warm air helps to soften stiff areas and make the fit more comfortable.
Put on thick socks, then put on your shoes. Use a hairdryer on low to medium heat, keeping it about 6 inches away from the shoes. Direct the airflow at the tight spots for 20–30 seconds, then walk around in them until they cool down. You can repeat the procedure if necessary, but it’s important not to overheat the material to avoid damaging it.
6. Sandals instead of flip-flops
Lightweight summer flip-flops often don’t provide enough support for the foot, which can lead to problems such as Morton’s neuroma, arch pain or heel pain.
Instead, experts advise choosing sandals with good support and cushioning to help lock the foot in place and ensure comfort while walking.