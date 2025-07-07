6 Foot-Saving Tricks That Can Help You Walk Without Blisters

Blisters can appear for a variety of reasons, but the most common one is the rubbing of shoes against the skin. Repeated friction from walking weakens the top layer of skin, and it begins to peel away from the underlying skin. If you tend to get blisters or calluses in certain areas of your feet, treat these areas in advance with talcum powder, baby powder or a special anti-blister stick.

You can also protect the problem areas by using a plaster. It is even better to use moleskin, which is sold in pharmacies, because ordinary ones lose their stickiness when wet.