12 True Stories Whose Endings Hit You Like a Summer Blizzard
Some stories are so remarkable that they simply can't be kept to ourselves, particularly when they feature surprising and heartwarming turns of events. Below, we've compiled a list of 10 incredible situations where people took actions or shared words so unexpected and impactful, that they made us wonder, "How could this not be straight out of a movie?" These stories are bound to leave you amazed and reflecting on the extraordinary nature of everyday life.
- When I was in college, one of my friends had this amusing habit of following you just at the edge of your peripheral vision to see how long it took for you to notice he was there. He caught me off guard about half a dozen times.
One day, I finally noticed him lurking behind me and decided to turn the tables. As we walked past some bushes, I waited for the right moment, then turned and shoved him as hard as I could into the bush. Only, it wasn’t him. It was just some other guy with the same hair color, style, and body type. I ended up shoving a complete stranger into the bushes! © Unknown Author / Reddit
- When my mother died, a knock came on the door. One of her client's sons gave me an envelope of money. I was confused. He explained that when his mother had died, they were low on money. My mom helped pay for their airfare to get her kids home.
She never told us about it. She wasn't a rich woman. That's when I knew the world had lost someone great. © Wackydetective / Reddit
- My mom divorced my father when I was 10. She was going through a hard time, sleepwalking and doing weird stuff. I would wake up and bring her back to bed.
One night, I got up out of bed to check on her. She was sleeping peacefully. So I just stood there and watched her. Then I kissed her on the cheek and went back to bed.
Years later, I overheard her telling a friend about that rough time in her life. And how one night, she felt like she was kissed by an angel and finally found peace. © IJustDontGetIt5 / Reddit
- One day, I decided I didn’t feel like walking the extra 50 feet to my car. I was feeling lazy and wanted to take a moment to look at some interesting clouds. So, I sat down on the bench in front of the store. Then, I watched as my car—specifically the driver’s side, where I would have been standing—got plowed into by a truck that had hopped the barrier. Just a week earlier, I had upgraded my insurance for no other reason than I liked a silly commercial I saw on TV! © Necessary_Total6082 / Reddit.
- Two months ago, my wife came to me, her face full of fear, and said, "Don't be mad at me!" I love her so much, so hearing her say that made my stomach drop. She then added, almost crying, "I've done something. It's bad. I never meant for it to go this far..." and handed me her laptop. My hands shook as I opened it, and there, on the screen, was an audio of my snore on Spotify... with 40,000 listeners.
- I was pregnant and at 5 months my OBGYN sent me to the hospital because he had some worries. There I was told that my baby was very small for her gestational age due to placental insufficiency. I stayed in the hospital for a month thinking every day that my baby would die inside me. I had a c-section 6 weeks ago, thinking the whole time that my girl wouldn't survive long after birth. The doctors thought the same. She came out and weighed only 355 grams!
Today, she's 6 weeks old and a kilo. Never thought I would get to hold her and see her grow. © Denden1122 / Reddit
- I met a girl at a party who had the same name as my mother (a rare name.) I didn't think much of it... Fast forward one year, and she and I are dating. I meet her parents, and her dad swears he's "met me" before. A few days later, my girlfriend, dumbfounded, reveals, "So, I know why my dad thinks you look familiar. Turns out, he dated your mom in high school, and he had named ME after HER!" © FabricateReality / Reddit
- When I was a very young and pregnant girl living in the South, I was used to getting a lot of rude stares or comments about having a baby so young and out of wedlock. But one very old lady came up to me and handed me $20 and said, “Hey honey, here’s to help with diapers, they get pretty expensive. Best of luck to you.” That moment will stick with me forever. © coddiwomplek / Reddit
- I went to a party and spent the whole time with a girl and thought she and I were in the zone for each other. She ditched me and hooked up with another guy. Whatever. A couple of months later, I hooked up with the same guy and we fell in love and got married. I was pretty sure I was only attracted to women before all this. © ieffinghatemayo / Reddit
- I knew a couple who couldn’t conceive and couldn’t afford artificial insemination. They had a neighbor who already had three children. So, the husband approached the neighbor and asked if he would impregnate his wife for a smaller fee because they wanted a child. The neighbor agreed.
Months passed, but there was no pregnancy. Eventually, the husband got tested and discovered he was infertile. At that point, the neighbor’s wife had to confess that she had cheated on him and that the three kids weren’t his. Afterward, the husband who wanted his wife to get pregnant ended up suing the neighbor for breach of contract. I’m not sure what happened after that. © ttouch_me_sama / Reddit
