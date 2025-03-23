15+ Times Teachers Left Their Students Speechless

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping young minds, often holding positions of great respect. However, on occasion, their actions can be so unusual that one might wonder if they need a lesson or two themselves. Some have become unforgettable, not for their teaching skills, but because of the odd and surprising ways they conducted themselves in the classroom.

“Teacher said we need to get 90% or more on the quiz, only made 9 questions.”

My chemistry teacher disliked me, to put it mildly. When we got our final grades, she gave me a С for the semester. When I asked her why this happened, she smirked and said that I was as good at chemistry as I was at doing the splits.

And then I just performed a split right in front of her! The look on her face at that second was priceless. Though I had to go to the principal later, because I did the splits, but the teacher never gave me a B! © Overheard / Ideer

“My loom before and after the art teacher ‘helped’ me.”

“This beautiful AI coloring page a teacher at my work printed out for their arctic animals unit.”

“I’m a teacher and l made some flowers for decorations and this other teacher took them and used them for their decorations instead.”

“Our professor wears his hat and cape every time he conducts an experiment.”

Teacher didn’t give me an A because he gave us extra time to work on our assignment..

I had an English assignment and on the last day we’re working on it, he says “seems like a few people aren’t done, we’ll finish em up tomorrow instead.” So sure enough, I come in the next day, finish it up, and hand it in with everyone else. I got it back and it says “A level writing, but you had extra time to work on it so it’s only a B.” Same teacher that didn’t count my entire creative writing unit (which I got a 90% in) because I only handed in three stories. The three stories combined were 16 pages. Most people had 6 pages total with 4-5 stories. © Unknown Author / Reddit



“When teachers cover the clock in their classroom.”

“A teacher in Texas is giving As to students that buy his book and leave a 5 star review on Amazon.”

“Teacher in my school never cleans his bin nor asks anyone to empty it. There’s even a half-eaten pie on the floor.”

“I’m a math teacher and have wanted a sleeve for a long time...”

When I was in 8th grade, we did hiphop dancing in PE class (wasnt really hiphop, but you get the idea). We had to learn a short part of a choreography in groups of 5-6 and create a continuation of it. Since I’ve always enjoyed dancing I took it upon myself to make up the choreography (took me hours) and teach it to my group. Before showcasing our final dance, we agreed we would keep our faces serious; no smiling. The week after, we got our grades (they were read out loud in front of everyone) and our group was praised for having such an amazing choreography, everyone of my teammates got an A, only I got an A- because I didnt smile. Apparently, none of them were able to control their faces during the perfomance, so even though I did exactly what we agreed to do in addition to doing all of the work, I got the lowest grade. This was almost ten years ago and it still haunts me to this day. © just-me---- / Reddit

“My teacher put her voice volume device on the speaker, and then played ‘10 hour static noises’ until class was over.”

“My math teacher makes you solve math problems to tell the time.”

I know a music teacher who had a very talented student, but a lazy one. So at the final exam, the girl took a very difficult piece and didn’t prepare for it — only in the last week or two. And this teacher gave the girl a C, even though she played well.

She believed she motivated her, because “how she would have played if she had prepared, because she has talent.” I’m a teacher now, but I still can’t understand how it’s possible to spoil a child’s diploma like that. Or maybe she is a true teacher? © Overheard / Ideer

“Teacher wrote my son’s name on his blanket in sharpie... Couldn’t use the tag at least?”

“I asked my chemistry teacher for some help and she scribbled on my screen”

“At a school camp about protecting the environment, one teacher used a bunch of water bottles for her activity. I found them all in the trash immediately after she was done.”

When I was a child, I was entrusted to tell a poem because I was one of the most responsible students in my class. It was only a few lines long, I rehearsed it for a very long time, but I forgot almost all the words out of fear.

And after the event, the teacher said in front of all other children that someone told a huge poem calmly, and someone couldn’t mumble even 2 lines. How offended I was then. I am still afraid to speak in front of an audience. I dream that schools have adequate teachers. © Overheard / Ideer