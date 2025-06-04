My FIL Publicly Humiliated Me, and My Wife Called Me Petty

One day, several hundred dollars disappeared from the desk drawer in his home office. I hadn’t even been in that room. I always made extra sure to not invade his personal space. I didn’t want to give him any reason to dislike me even more.

But none of that mattered. He pointed the finger at me right away. No discussion, no proof, no benefit of the doubt.

What’s even worse is that he called the cops. They couldn’t really do much, at least. It was his word against mine and, like I said, he had no proof.

When they made it clear they weren’t about to arrest me based on his accusations alone, he shamed me online. He didn’t specifically name me, but the implications were obvious—"A certain someone who married into our family"—and suddenly, people were looking at me sideways at work.

A week later, I was let go. They didn’t say it was because of the rumor, but my boss plays golf with my FIL so it wasn’t hard to put two and two together. Then, somehow, it got worse.