I Took My Dad to a Nursing Home—And It Cracked My Family Apart

My dad’s dementia got dangerous. He was leaving the stove on, wandering at night, and forgetting where he was. I begged my brother and sister for help. I asked them to take turns, help with costs, or even just come sit with him sometimes.

They brushed me off, said I was “overreacting,” and told me to figure it out since I lived closest. So I did. I moved Dad into a nursing home.

That’s when all hell broke loose. My sister called me a monster. My brother said I’d “abandoned” our father. They acted like I’d done something unforgivable. I cried for days, questioning myself, replaying every choice in my head.