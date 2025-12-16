I Refuse to Be My Family’s Cash Machine Just Because I Got a Promotion and Salary Increase

Hi Bright Side,

Long story short, I recently hit a big milestone at work: a promotion that came with a significant salary increase. Soon after, my parents called, saying, “We need $5,000 a month. Your sister’s struggling, but you’re stable, and we heard about your promotion.” I had a huge eye-roll at the moment. I asked them what support they’d offered when I was broke and struggling, and my mom shouted, “We raised you!” before hanging up.

I was frustrated but calm. The next day, I decided to document the pattern. I dug up screenshots of every unanswered text and call from my own years of financial struggle, from the time I had no help and they barely checked in. I sent them back with a single note: “You taught me that family doesn’t owe family anything.”

My parents were furious, of course, and my sister says I’m “living in the past.” But the truth is, no one has asked me for money since. For the first time, I feel a sense of peace, and that my empathy and kindness don’t have to be exploited. I’m proud to have drawn a clear line while staying respectful. But yeah, I still want to know what you think there.

— Alex