I Refuse to Be My Family’s Cash Machine Just Because I Got a Promotion and Salary Increase
Sometimes, family ties come with expectations that feel less like support and more like entitlement. When parents demand financial help without ever acknowledging the sacrifices they made (or ignored in your past struggles, it can create deep conflict. This story shows how standing up for yourself with empathy and self-respect can send a powerful message.
Here is what Alex told us.
Long story short, I recently hit a big milestone at work: a promotion that came with a significant salary increase. Soon after, my parents called, saying, “We need $5,000 a month. Your sister’s struggling, but you’re stable, and we heard about your promotion.” I had a huge eye-roll at the moment. I asked them what support they’d offered when I was broke and struggling, and my mom shouted, “We raised you!” before hanging up.
I was frustrated but calm. The next day, I decided to document the pattern. I dug up screenshots of every unanswered text and call from my own years of financial struggle, from the time I had no help and they barely checked in. I sent them back with a single note: “You taught me that family doesn’t owe family anything.”
My parents were furious, of course, and my sister says I’m “living in the past.” But the truth is, no one has asked me for money since. For the first time, I feel a sense of peace, and that my empathy and kindness don’t have to be exploited. I’m proud to have drawn a clear line while staying respectful. But yeah, I still want to know what you think there.
— Alex
When family expects money as an automatic obligation, it’s easy to feel torn between loyalty and self-preservation. It’s okay to remember that empathy doesn’t mean endless sacrifice. You can respect your parents’ role in your life without letting their demands control your present.
Reflecting on your past struggles and acknowledging the lack of support you received can be empowering. Documenting patterns isn’t just strategic—it reminds you that fairness is a two-way street.
Finally, setting limits doesn’t make you cruel. Think of the saying, “You can’t give what you don’t have.” Your time, resources, and energy are precious. Protecting them allows you to help where it truly matters, rather than fueling entitlement. In this way, your kindness stays genuine, not exploited.
Comments
If you weren't really in contact with them, how did they learn about your promotion? You are absolutely right about family doesn't owe family anything. It appears that THEY ARE the ones living in the past, with that WE RAISED YOU comment. They could still try to get something from you, and are just trying to figure out HOW. Don't trust others who know you AND your family, too much. Be smart, and LOCK DOWN YOUR CREDIT. DON'T let them into your house or on your property. An "accident" can sink you. Make sure that they are not able to become beneficiaries of ANY of your assets. They are not trustworthy AT ALL. Enjoy your life, on your own terms. Keep your proof of their behavior and don't be afraid to use it, if necessary.