17 People Who Sent a Text to the Wrong Person and Instantly Regretted It

One accidental tap, and BOOM—your message is in the wrong hands. 🚨 From mortifying confessions to awkward mix-ups, these texting disasters will make you double-check every message you send. If you’ve ever felt the sting of sending a text you immediately wanted to take back, you’re not alone. Read on for some of the most unforgettable texting fails of all time! 💬😬

  • I like to write strongly worded emails to people and not send them. They get UGLY, and it’s extremely therapeutic. I oftentimes edit them over and over until my rage turns level-headed. Do it. I highly recommend it.
    Except don’t put their actual email address in, or don’t save them forever and ever. Or, at the very minimum, don’t accidentally pocket email your last 20 drafts to unsuspecting supervisors, CEOs, colleagues, parents, preachers, and friends. @Ok_Pea8520 / Reddit
  • I had just finished taking a test, and I didn’t think I did the best on it. I went to text my mom, “Well, that was a mistake,” and this was at the time Facebook would send you text reminders to tell people happy birthdays, or you could post on their wall with a text. Ended up posting that on the wall of some guy I went to high school with on his birthday. @Rachel15_ / Reddit
  • When I was in college, my roommates had a friend who would frequently spend time at our dorm. When I first met her, I mostly just found her irritating, so I tried to avoid being there when she was.
    I came back to my dorm one day in a particularly bad mood, and her bubbly personality seemed even more grating than normal. I quickly excused myself again and texted my brother about how obnoxious this girl was who was always hanging around our apartment. Only, I didn't send it to my brother... I sent it to her.
    When she received my text, she announced to all seven of my roommates that I had texted her and proceeded to read the text out loud. Apparently, my roommates had all found it hysterical, and the girl was actually confused and not sure who I was talking about. I was absolutely mortified and felt awful. I offered as sincere an apology as I knew how to make, and she was thankfully very gracious about it. @Scottholomew / Reddit
  • "Say hi to your mom for me." It was supposed to go to my wife, who was having lunch with her mom. Instead, I sent it to my friend, whose mom had died 2 days prior. @Aw_Hell_Naw / Reddit
  • I once sent, "Yup, got the day off, boss thinks I'm sick," to my boss instead of my buddy. @sixesand7s / Reddit
  • I was going to text my ex, "I know we had a rough patch, but I think we can make this work. Can I see you tonight?" Her name was Brenda, texted by an accident person under Brenda, which was my boss.
    My boss at my current job called me 5 minutes later, asking what the meaning of this was. Before I could explain that it was a mistake, she went on to tell me how she felt... Apparently, she had feelings for me. This really went in an unexpected direction. @OK4U2LOVE / Reddit
  • I sent my wife a text about how annoying my boss was being, only to find out I had sent it to my boss. I sprinted to my boss, who, thankfully, hadn’t checked her phone yet. I just explained that I had accidentally sent her an “inappropriate text that was meant for my wife” and asked if I could delete it from her phone.
    She and I have had a pretty amiable relationship, so she felt comfortable handing me her phone without checking so that I could delete the text and hand it right back. @spwf / Reddit
  • Something like, "He passed away early this morning; it was sudden. The doctors say it was in his sleep and peaceful." It was supposed to be to my wife about a friend's dad who died. Instead, I sent it to one of my brothers who asked, "Have you talked to him lately?" about our other brother a couple of days before, and I hadn't answered.
    So he got the text, and then no follow-up from me cause I was running around, and he phoned me like 10 times. I felt so bad for scaring him. @billbapapa / Reddit
  • I was on a first date with a girl. We'd gone to the movies. Before the movie, we were chatting and slowly realizing that it definitely wasn't meant to work out. We just had too many conflicting interests and opinions. It made the experience incredibly uncomfortable.
    Anyhow, before the movie started, I texted another friend of mine to tell her (the friend) how awful the date was going. And it was a door of a text. And then I heard that fateful sound. Immediately after clicking "send" on my iPhone, my date's phone chimed.
    She pulled it out of her purse and read whatever text had come in. She then slowly turned to me and asked, "Did you MEAN to send that to me?" I immediately realized and explained that perhaps I'd clicked the wrong name in my contacts list (they both were the only names beginning with M in my phone). Needless to say, she was pretty upset.
    I explained that, despite our differences, I really enjoyed her company. I really did, because she was brilliant and beautiful. Certainly out of my league. So we continued the date as friends, which was more awkward than we had anticipated.
    After the movie, we went our separate ways. When I got back to my apartment, I texted that same friend again about how that date was incredibly uncomfortable, and I doubted that there would be a follow-up. My phone rings. "You sent it to me again." Rocktopus_PhD / Reddit
  • I was texting my mom about what she wanted for her birthday, but instead of "birthday," I wrote "funeral." @Unknown author / Reddit
  • I tried to text my husband, "I deserve a raise, in the form of truffles," but actually sent it to my boss. She now jokes that she's never going to give me any more money, just truffles. @blessedwhitney / Reddit
  • I sent a text saying, "Yeah, I'll call you soon, babe, but Mr. X won't leave. He's being annoying and won't go away." The next minute, Mr. X checks his phone, gets up, and just walks out.
    I check my phone. Yep. Sent it to X. @Unknown author / Reddit
  • Earlier, I meant to text my boyfriend, "I see you!" I accidentally sent it to my sorority sister and immediately told her that I sent it to the wrong person, and she replied back, "Okay, I was a little creeped out because I just stepped out of the shower." @buhrandee / Reddit
  • I sent my wife a rather explicit text message on my phone whilst also typing a message to my friend on the computer. Thought I had made a huge mix-up and texted my wife, "Sorry, wrong person." Realized my mistake when she responded, "Who was it supposed to be for?!?!" @paulguise / Reddit
  • My wife and I both had bosses named Ken. One day, I wasn't feeling the greatest, so I texted her boss (accidentally) instead of my boss to see if I could get the day off. He said yes, knowing full well what he was doing. But about 30 minutes later, he told me that I should probably ask my boss, though, just to be sure. @babeardsly / Reddit
  • My phone doesn't save names on some occasions and instead only saves numbers, so I know contacts by the last three digits. My girlfriend's number ends in 838; my girlfriend's stepdad's number ends in 838.
    I sent him a message simply saying, "Heading off to bed now, will talk to you tomorrow, love you x." He replied with, "I love you too, but I think you should also tell Alice that, just in case she gets jealous." @TusShona / Reddit
  • I was texting back and forth with a guy selling a space heater online. I then started texting with a friend about the weird things we do in the doctor’s exam room while waiting for the doctor to come in. I texted, “I always hide my bra and underwear under my clothes when I see my gynecologist.” I received a text back: “That’s nice, but are you still interested in the space heater?” 🤦‍♀️ @bluebearthree / Reddit

If you thought sending the wrong text was bad, wait until you see what people have really uncovered. Proceed with caution—you might not be able to unsee what’s coming next. 🔥😱

