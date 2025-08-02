I Kicked My MIL Out to Protect My Nephew—Family Thinks I’m Being Dramatic

“My SIL, Alice, is a single mom. She had her first child at 16 and her second by 19. Alice lived with her parents but was often mistreated by my MIL Pat.

My MIL is a mean, petty woman. She wore a light beige dress to my wedding, and anything I do isn’t good enough. My grandmother died, and I inherited a double condo townhouse. My husband and I moved into one, and the tenants next to us moved out about 6 months ago.”