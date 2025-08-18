My Brother Took Something From Me, but My Family Wasn’t on My Side

My sister died when I was like 6 and she was 17. We weren’t super close or anything, but I still remember little bits of her, her laugh, how she always painted her nails, her posters. She was like this perfect angel to my Mom after she passed. I barely remember the funeral.

When I was 12, I found this old ring in her stuff. Nothing fancy, just a silver ring with a small stone. It fit me and I don’t know why, but I kept it. It wasn’t some big dramatic thing, I didn’t steal it or anything. I just... took it and started keeping it.

I didn’t wear it loads or flaunt it, just had it in this little box, and sometimes I’d look at it when I missed her. It kinda became this one thing that felt like mine, like my piece of her.