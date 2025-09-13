My Ex-Husband Wants to Walk Our Daughter Down the Aisle but He Wasn’t There for Her

Now, Lily’s wedding is just around the corner. She’s so excited, and I am so incredibly proud of her. But out of nowhere, my ex-husband has reappeared. He wants to walk her down the aisle and be a father to her again, as if he was never gone.

When Lily told me, I was in shock. I calmly told her that he doesn’t deserve it. I explained how his unforgivable act of parental abandonment was a betrayal to both of us.