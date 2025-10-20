I Work Overtime So My Wife Can Be a SAHM, Now She Wants Equal Chores Too

Unless her family are complete idiots, they are reacting to what SHE TOLD THEM is going on, and you know that she most likely made it seem like she was doing it ALL ALONE. 60 hours is a lot and whether it's hard to be a SAHM or not it IS WHAT SHE ASKED FOR. It's cool if you can help her out A LITTLE BIT, but she is the one at home and she should be doing more. A perfect house is not the goal but it can still be clean. There is an old saying " MY HOUSE IS CLEAN ENOUGH TO BE HEALTHY AND DIRTY ENOUGH TO BE HAPPY"! My mother had 6 kids and our house was exactly like that, but we all helped out as we grew. No allowance, just "MAMA SAID". If Dad said no and we asked why the answer was always CUZ MAMA SAID! This SAHM needs to step up if she wants her husband to help more, OR she can get a job that pays as much as his and work 60 hours a week too.