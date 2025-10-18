I hope your story serves as a warning and a wakeup call to all the mothers, fathers and children that do something like that just for attention and that they learn REAL LOVE CAN NEVER BE BOUGHT. Congratulations on the grandbaby 👶
12 Life Twists That Feel Like a Rollercoaster With No Seatbelt
- My ex’s new wife had always been trying to buy my daughter’s love with fancy presents. I couldn’t afford such a luxury, as I worked 2 jobs just to keep my kid fed.
So, my girl is now all grown up, and she recently got married. I gave her a knit blanket I made with love, the best I could afford. Her stepmom gave her a diamond necklace.
My daughter lit up, thanked her, tried it on in front of everyone. My gift wasn’t even opened. I felt invisible, left early.
The next day, she came to me in tears. The necklace appeared to be a rented moissanite jewelry, not even real diamond, and the whole gift-giving was a show directed by her stepmom, just to please her ego and to compete with me about the value of the gifts. The bill for rented necklace was in my daughter’s name.
She was devastated and apologized for brushing off my gift. I forgave her. She cut ties with her stepmom, though I never insisted on it. Her husband did it in a form of an ultimatum.
Now I’m a grandma, and that same blanket wraps my grandbaby, and I can see it means more to her now than any necklace ever could.
- One of my colleagues was going through divorce proceedings with her husband. He became argumentative and borderline nasty towards her, certainly always shouting and demeaning. Then, just as the divorce was entering its final stages, he suddenly fell ill and went to the doctor for an urgent visit.
It turned out that he had a brain tumor which had been influencing his personality. His wife felt guilty afterwards and started a fundraising to help save his life. His surgery was successful, he’s fully recovered now, and they’re expecting twins together.
- I got laid off from a company I had worked for over 20 years. I went in for my exit interview and the HR lady said, “Dwayne, from a site 3 states away, wants to hire you.” I said, “I’m not moving that far.” She said, “You can just work from home.”
Now, where I was working was a 130-mile round trip commute. I got laid off and ended up with a commute that was from my bedroom to my den. Kept doing it for over 4 more years. © lespaulstrat2 / Reddit
- I was adopted when I was a toddler and have no memory of my birth parents. I had an older friend/mentor I met in college. I knew him as Mike.
When I learned that my birth mother passed away, I got a few of her belongings including some pictures. Who was in these pictures? Mike. He was my birth father. © aaareed / Reddit
- Back when my mom was pregnant with me (mind you, she was 5 ft tall and 100lbs soaking wet) my Dad left to go out to do Maneuvers, I think it’s called. It’s when the ship is not docked but not deployed so it can be fairly close to base, anyway, they figured all was well because I wasn’t due for 3 more months. Wrong.
My Dad left and the next day my Mom went into labor. I was born 12 weeks and 2 days early! This was in 1969 and I weighed 2lbs 11oz. My Dad was sent a Western Union telegram saying my Mom was stable and doing well, and they weren’t optimistic I would make it.
He gets back to shore and when he walks into see my Mom, she’s just sitting in the bed looking shell shocked. She starts crying, “They said I’m pregnant again!!”
Turns out she had double uteruses and other “duplicates” in her body. So she was pregnant with me on one side, but the other side was ovulating, and she got pregnant with my younger brother on the other side. AND she had my older brother, who was almost 2 at the time. So my younger brother and I are 8 months apart.
The doctors had to figure out how she was pregnant after giving birth so they dug deeper and there you have it! My older brother’s pregnancy was normal, no complications so up until me, she was unaware of her condition. © shutyercakeholesam / Reddit
- A few years ago, I got invited to a friend’s engagement party. They were throwing a huge bash because they were planning on a very small destination wedding.
Later in the evening, my friend’s fiancé takes the mic and starts thanking everyone for being there. “Sorry, Jen will be out to thank you guys in a minute, she’s just having a wardrobe malfunction.”
He goes on to tell the story about how they met, how they were best friends and decided to get engaged and finished along the lines of “We wish you could all be there and that we could get married right now.” And then out walks Jen in her wedding dress. © RockG / Reddit
- I get on the plane after a short layover, but it’s late, and I’m cranky. The guys in the row in front of me are being obnoxious. Their buddy walks up and taps me on the shoulder, “Scuse me — was wondering if you’d trade seats with me. I wanna be next to my frat brothers.”
My eye roll was so intense. Dude’s friend says, “So my buddy accidentally booked first class.”
Me: Awwwww I’m HAPPY to help y’all. PLEASE have a seat (in 23B).
So I go to take dude’s first class seat and I have to tap a seat-mate on the shoulder to let me into our classy, 2-person row. Seat-mate and I get to talking.
Turns out he was a member of THE Jamaican bobsled team that went to the Olympics — the movie Cool Runnings was based on it! © Truji11o / Reddit
- My mom and a gal pal went to Mexico for break during college. They had a great time. While boarding the return flight, her friend says, “Sorry, I’m staying” and runs off. My mom hears from her a few weeks later after not being able to contact her at all (this was the 70s, ig long distance calls and phones were scarce).
Turns out her friend been sneaking off nights and dating the hotel gardener. She loved him and stayed in Mexico. That’s all my mom knows. Hopefully they lived happily ever after. © bag_tht_s**t / Reddit
- My 75-year-old father, over the years, began losing mobility and was basically descending into dementia. He went a year without leaving his chair except for basic functions. Hope was fading fast as his deterioration seemed to be compounding.
He called me one day saying he read an article about normal pressure hydrocephalus. I did some research and agreed. Strongly. Everything seemed to click. Long story of symtoms...
My parents lived in Little Rock. I lived in Austin. I did a quick search for a specialist in Austin and found one. I drove overnight and brought my father to the said specialist. He was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus and had two brain shunts over the next six months to relieve pressure on his brain.
We got my dad back. Memory and mobility improved to 80% of normal. He was gone and google diagnosed himself out of it while in the last depths of dementia. © AmbitionFew9945 / Reddit
- I once had a job interview. It was very early in my career, and I was trying to move 500 miles to a new place. I built prototypes and brought samples of my work. It was a 9-hour drive, but everyone seemed so enthusiastic that I figured it was a lock.
I did not get the job. I found another job in the area and took it. 6 months later, they called and asked me to interview for the job above the one I had applied for. I was given an offer on the spot and worked there almost a decade.
In the first few months, the people there told me the guy whose job I had (who would have been my boss if he hired me initially) had actually said the samples and work I did was beyond him, and he didn’t want an employee who knew more than him.
Well, I guess he doesn’t have that problem since they fired him and replaced him with me. © Unknown author / Reddit
- This guy I used to work with told us his GF was pregnant. If I recall, she was about 7 months along before I left the job. I got pregnant around the same time that she was “7 months” and saw them multiple times throughout, then again after my son was born. She was still “pregnant”.
Worst part is he never questioned it, he believed her. Even after being told a pregnancy that long isn’t possible. Wonder if she actually had a baby at some point. © Canadianabcs / Reddit
- My uncle was 100% convinced his baby daughter had pneumonia. She wasn’t coughing and had a wheeze that was so faint the doctor didn’t HEAR it and actually called in his nurse to listen. (And thank heaven he did, I’ve met doctors that would’ve just gone with their own judgment, especially when little cousin wasn’t showing any symptoms other than her lips being dark.) She said she heard something but wasn’t sure.
X-ray showed she had a LOT of pneumonia, on both sides. Her blood oxygen was scary low, but no one checked that until AFTER the X-ray for? Reasons? She’s a healthy teenager now. © CenturyEggsAndRice / Reddit
In some families, behind every packed lunch, bedtime story, and late-night worry stands a single parent, quietly carrying the weight of two. Their love stretches where time and strength shouldn’t, proving that ordinary people can create extraordinary lives for their children.
