I Refuse to Let My Entitled Stepdaughter Break This Family

The next day, I opened her iPad to check her screen time like I always do. Right at the top was a group chat called “Dark Sisters.” My heart already sank, but curiosity won, and I tapped it open.

What I found made my jaw lock. The entire chat was dedicated to “mission ideas” on how to annoy me. They were swapping strategies like it was a game.

Pretend to be sweet so she lowers her guard. Leave small messes everywhere so she snaps. Gaslight her into thinking she is remembering things wrong.

And the worst part was my stepdaughter bragging, “She is insecure; I just need to poke the right spots.” They even had a scoreboard for who could get the biggest reaction from their stepmoms.